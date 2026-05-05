The Beloved Mexican Fast Food Chain That's In Some Walmart Stores

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Walmart is the place to go if you need home goods, apparel, school supplies, cosmetics — but especially food. At Supercenters all across the country, Walmart is bringing groceries to the masses, and if you look closely, you'll find a dwindling number of locations that actually house fast food restaurants, too. You've probably seen or heard of McDonald's in Walmart historically, but the beloved Mexican-inspired chain Taco Bell is also still holding down the fort in a select few locations.

Actually, Taco Bell locations started to replace McDonald's restaurants in Walmarts around 2021, when the two major food companies began to part ways, the 30-plus-year partnership no longer being mutually beneficial. Then Walmart cast around for replacement eateries and settled on the Mexican-inspired fast food chain for some of its stores (the gargantuan retailer also hosts Domino's Pizza, as well as some regional favorites, like the once-bankrupt buffet chain Mr. Gatti's Pizza, in the Texas and Oklahoma area).

The appearance of Taco Bell in Walmart has surprised some customers, with one Reddit user expressing astonishment at the sight. One commenter was jealous, writing that in Atlanta (where they presumably live), it's still mostly Subway sandwich locations, which seem to be everywhere.