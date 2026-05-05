The Beloved Mexican Fast Food Chain That's In Some Walmart Stores
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Walmart is the place to go if you need home goods, apparel, school supplies, cosmetics — but especially food. At Supercenters all across the country, Walmart is bringing groceries to the masses, and if you look closely, you'll find a dwindling number of locations that actually house fast food restaurants, too. You've probably seen or heard of McDonald's in Walmart historically, but the beloved Mexican-inspired chain Taco Bell is also still holding down the fort in a select few locations.
Actually, Taco Bell locations started to replace McDonald's restaurants in Walmarts around 2021, when the two major food companies began to part ways, the 30-plus-year partnership no longer being mutually beneficial. Then Walmart cast around for replacement eateries and settled on the Mexican-inspired fast food chain for some of its stores (the gargantuan retailer also hosts Domino's Pizza, as well as some regional favorites, like the once-bankrupt buffet chain Mr. Gatti's Pizza, in the Texas and Oklahoma area).
The appearance of Taco Bell in Walmart has surprised some customers, with one Reddit user expressing astonishment at the sight. One commenter was jealous, writing that in Atlanta (where they presumably live), it's still mostly Subway sandwich locations, which seem to be everywhere.
Walmart offers DIY Taco Bell kits for home cooking
If you're bummed because there is no Taco Bell restaurant in your Walmart (and you can check on this by visiting Google Maps or contacting your local store; unfortunately, neither Taco Bell's website, nor Walmart's directory lists which locations have the Mexican fast-food chain inside), don't give up all hope. You can still get a taste of the fast food chain while shopping for groceries — you'll just have to make it yourself at home using a meal kit.
They first started appearing in Walmart's exclusive "Cravings Kits" lineup in 2024, with the initial line including just two options: a Crunchwrap Supreme kit and a Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla kit. The collection has since expanded to include make-at-home Cheesy Double Decker Tacos, Loaded Nachos, Queso Burritos, and dual crunchy/soft taco options. Additionally, Walmart doesn't just stock fast food sauces on its shelves; it carries Taco Bell-branded seasoning packets and queso, too. All of these items are actually produced through a licensing partnership with Kraft Heinz.
Even though it does require more effort than placing an order at your Walmart Taco Bell, these kits are quite economical. For example, a single Crunchwrap Supreme costs $6.99 at the 'Bell (and may even cost more, depending on your location), but the kit is $6.98 and makes four servings.