Give Pasta Salad 2x The Protein And 10x The Flavor With A Southwest-Style Twist
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Whenever you're looking for an easy-to-prepare yet satiating meal, pasta salad makes for a terrific template. The dish welcomes a wide assortment of vegetables, a varying protein of choice, all tied together with an aromatic dressing — enabling nearly endless customization. So if you're looking for an especially protein-rich option that doesn't compromise on flavor, consider Food Republic's Southwestern pasta salad recipe.
The fully-vegetarian dish employs a creative medley of protein sources. There are black beans (also a fiber powerhouse!), as well as fusilli pasta, which is higher in protein than other noodles by way of its durum wheat composition. Additionally, a crumble of salty cotija cheese and a sprinkle of pumpkin seeds round out the dish to some 18 grams of protein per serving. For comparison, the average Italian-style pasta salad with mozzarella amounts to only 7.5 grams of protein per cup. Not to mention this pasta salad's merging of diverse plant-based proteins fills out the full range of amino acids, thereby enhancing protein quality.
Yet the dish's appeal doesn't rest only in nutrition — the pasta salad tastes delicious, too. The recipe uses an assembly of essential Southwest seasonings like cumin, Mexican oregano, coriander, and more, adding a complex spice to each bite. Finished with a vibrant garnish of citrusy cilantro, piquant green onion, and bright tomatoes, it's a pasta salad recipe that delivers in both flavor and nutrition.
Creative Southwest-style pasta salad modifications
Looking to change up this Southwest-style pasta salad recipe? Potential modifications are wide-ranging. Start by further enhancing the protein content; grilled chicken is an easy pasta salad add-on, ideally seasoned with a Southwest rub for even more flavor. Alternatively, creatively use Greek yogurt in the dish, lending a creamy consistency alongside an extra protein kick. For a fully vegan rendition, you could also swap the cotija cheese for protein-packed soy beans, which meld with Southwestern flavors. Finally, don't overlook the noodle itself — several protein-packed pasta brands are on the market, like Brami on Amazon.
Not all recipe tweaks need to entail protein-maxxing, either. A chopped avocado or two will imbue the Southwest salad with a delightful creamy texture, all while providing a dose of fiber and fat that'll enhance satiation. Just keep in mind that adding the fruit will limit the salad's longevity, so reserve it for smaller batches that won't linger in the fridge.
Finally, don't rule out mixing and matching the black beans with other legumes, too. Pinto and kidney beans lend a distinct flavor and texture — you could even combine several varieties in one go for a wider assortment of nutrients and vitamins. Southwest-style pasta salad is a forgiving dish, letting you merge together a diverse array of ingredients to a mouth-watering effect.