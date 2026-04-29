Give Pasta Salad 2x The Protein And 10x The Flavor With A Southwest-Style Twist

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Whenever you're looking for an easy-to-prepare yet satiating meal, pasta salad makes for a terrific template. The dish welcomes a wide assortment of vegetables, a varying protein of choice, all tied together with an aromatic dressing — enabling nearly endless customization. So if you're looking for an especially protein-rich option that doesn't compromise on flavor, consider Food Republic's Southwestern pasta salad recipe.

The fully-vegetarian dish employs a creative medley of protein sources. There are black beans (also a fiber powerhouse!), as well as fusilli pasta, which is higher in protein than other noodles by way of its durum wheat composition. Additionally, a crumble of salty cotija cheese and a sprinkle of pumpkin seeds round out the dish to some 18 grams of protein per serving. For comparison, the average Italian-style pasta salad with mozzarella amounts to only 7.5 grams of protein per cup. Not to mention this pasta salad's merging of diverse plant-based proteins fills out the full range of amino acids, thereby enhancing protein quality.

Yet the dish's appeal doesn't rest only in nutrition — the pasta salad tastes delicious, too. The recipe uses an assembly of essential Southwest seasonings like cumin, Mexican oregano, coriander, and more, adding a complex spice to each bite. Finished with a vibrant garnish of citrusy cilantro, piquant green onion, and bright tomatoes, it's a pasta salad recipe that delivers in both flavor and nutrition.