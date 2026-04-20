The Celebrity Chef Products Anthony Bourdain Loathed

Few have had as meteoric an impact on food culture as Anthony Bourdain. Through his novels, documentaries, and hit TV shows, the late chef shared the vast and wonderful world of cooking. He introduced us to his favorite spots, spotlighted lesser-appreciated cuisines, and opened our eyes to the wide world of food sitting just at our doorstep. But alongside sharing the things he loved about food, he wasn't afraid to criticize its bad elements.

One such trend Bourdain openly despised? The celebrity-branded spice line. In an episode of "On the Table," he revealed that launching such a collection was something he would personally never do. Citing his playful feud with Food Network legend and restaurateur Emeril Lagasse, Bourdain listed Lagasse's laundry list of branded kitchen products, including a "crummy spice mix" (via YouTube). Bourdain described his own "vanity" as the main reason he was unable to endorse such things himself.

Bourdain's well-documented stance on food makes it pretty clear why celebrity spice blends would have rubbed him the wrong way. Whether in his books or on screen, he dug into the people, the places, and the complex history behind every dish. That context is what gave food its meaning, and if you strip that away, you're left with something hollow. That's the problem with celebrity spice blends. Sure, they might taste delicious, but the name always carries more weight than what's actually in the jar.