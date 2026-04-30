10 Walmart High-Fiber Finds That Belong In Your Shopping Cart
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Adding fiber to your diet doesn't have to mean completely changing the way you eat, and it doesn't have to be complicated — all it takes is a good grocery trip. With each passing month, there are more and more fiber-focused foods lining the shelves. Shopping for groceries at a place like Walmart can help. The retail giant is, well, giant, which means it stocks scores of products, making it that much easier to find options with increased fiber.
As you shop for these alternatives, you'll soon realize that you don't have to give up the foods you typically enjoy. That said, you will have to look a little closer when searching for them, since these fiber-rich products are usually stocked alongside groceries in similar categories. Reading the nutrition labels on the back of boxes, bags, and cans is key to comparing elements like fiber content – and luckily, we've handled that part for you. Some of these items may contain just a few more grams of fiber than alternatives, but these small changes can add up and result in a healthier, happier digestive system. Grab your cart and let's get shopping — these are the high-fiber finds you should stock up on at Walmart.
Olipop
If you love fizzy drink during your day but want to avoid the adverse affects of typical sodas, OLIPOP is a fun and bubbly consideration. Regular sodas are loaded with sugar and have essentially no nutritional value, which has given rise to functional sodas in recent years. OLIPOP is formulated with prebiotic fiber that comes from cassava and chicory root. So, you're getting a boost in fiber while still enjoying your fizzy drink.
OLIPOP was founded in 2018 and has been in Walmart stores since 2024 when the retailer introduced its "Modern Soda" aisle. It may be modern, but it comes in classic flavors like Cream Soda, Root Beer, and Cherry Cola, as well as some fresh tastes like Strawberry Vanilla, so you can stick to what you know or try something new. OLIPOP is a great fiber swap because it fits into routines you already have. If you've been known to enjoy something fizzy with dinner each night, swapping in an OLIPOP can add up to 9 grams of fiber to your day while you drink a better version of something you would've been drinking anyway. This makes the experience feel less like a sacrifice for your health and more like a treat.
Banza Cheddar Elbows
Banza has long been associated with its chickpea-based alternatives to comfort food favorites like mac and cheese. Its Cheddar Elbows pack significantly more protein and fiber into each serving than regular boxed macaroni and cheese. This product still has the creamy, cheesy flavor you crave, but is better for you and gives the meal a nutritional upgrade.
If it's a busy weeknight and a quick meal is all you can muster, this mac and cheese box has over double the dietary fiber that other big-name boxed meals have per serving. The fiber means you'll stay full longer, while still offering a quick meal that helps you stick to your nutrition goals. That full feeling will hopefully help you avoid late-night snacking. One more added perk: Banza pasta is gluten-free, so you're safe if you have any gluten-related dietary restrictions.
Oroweat Double Fiber Bread
Bread can often carry a bad reputation in health and wellness conversations, but high-fiber selections like Oroweat Double Fiber Bread can absolutely have a place in a balanced diet. This bread is specifically designed to deliver more fiber per slice than your standard bread, boosting your intake while letting you keep your meals the same. Oroweat also uses 100% whole wheat, which is an ingredient you always want to see in your bread. Whether your diet consists of morning toast or sandwiches for lunch, you're getting extra benefits without changing up your lifestyle.
This loaf is a great high-fiber swap for people who are trying to improve their nutrition but are intimidated by all the high-fiber products at their grocery stores. Simply pick up this brand instead of your usual bread, and you've already made one step in the right direction of upping your fiber and improving your gut health. This may seem like a small change, but over time, these changes really add up, and every gram of added fiber helps. The whole wheat taste is similar to what you're already buying, so this doesn't feel like a drastic switch-up.
Oats Overnight Shakes
Oats Overnight is one of the hottest brands in the fiber conversation right now. If you aren't a morning person or simply don't want to think about breakfast every day, Oats Overnight sells shakes that you can prepare the night before and grab and go in the morning. These shakes have been available at Walmart since 2022, and the brand has several other products available on the retailer's shelves.
Overnight oats have been popular among home cooks for a few years now, but this company makes them even easier. Just add milk, let it sit overnight, and then in the morning you have a fiber-rich shake that's both filling and tasty. And if you're worried that you'll get tired of eating the same thing for breakfast every day, don't be — Oats Overnight sells shakes in more than 30 different flavors. The 6 grams of fiber help you stay full throughout the morning and support digestion. You can customize the shakes as well, adjusting the amount of milk you use and adding toppings like fruit or granola.
Kashi Gut Health Granola
Many granolas on the market are sugar-dense and nutritionally hollow, but Kashi Gut Health Granola was designed to be fiber-forward. This granola contains 9 grams of prebiotic fiber per serving and includes ingredients that support your digestive system. This snack is versatile, so you can enjoy it by itself, use it to top yogurt bowls, or even throw it in a peanut butter sandwich, all while supporting your digestive health.
The high fiber content of Kashi's granola stabilizes energy levels to avoid hunger pangs longer and keep you feeling balanced throughout your day. Keep a bag at your desk for a quick snack to stave off mid-afternoon "hangriness" or start your day with a bowl to aid in digestion first thing in the morning. It comes in Blueberry Almond and Chocolate Almond Butter flavors, so you can customize and get fiber in the flavors you love most.
Quaker Fiber Instant Oatmeal
Sometimes the simplest options are the best ones for changing up your eating habits. Quaker Fiber Instant Oatmeal is fast, simple, and has been reformulated with the same sweet taste to include 10 grams of dietary fiber. With just a bit of water and a quick spin in the microwave, you'll have a warm, filling meal that's ready in a couple of minutes.
Oats are already a fiber-dense food, so adding an additional few grams of dietary and soluble fiber means this breakfast staple is even better for your digestive system. There are very few options that are as quick and easy to throw together as these oats, and they're easy enough to make at work as well if you leave home in a rush. If you'd like to add even more fiber to your morning oatmeal, or change up the texture a bit, you can also make adjustments like adding fruit or chia seeds. If you're looking to start your day with a fiber-rich breakfast, this is a solid place to begin.
Ratio Pro-Fiber Yogurt Cups
Sneaking in some high-fiber snacks can be an easy way to get your total daily count up. While regular yogurt often contains a good amount of protein, it's usually lacking in fiber. However, Ratio Pro-Fiber Yogurt Cups are specifically engineered to include 10 grams of fiber. This makes it more well-rounded to enjoy as a snack or breakfast, as it includes the protein and nutritional benefits of yogurt combined with more added fiber to support digestion.
The balance of nutrients helps keep hunger in check without feeling like a heavy meal, and it's customizable so you don't get tired of eating the same thing over and over. Ratio sells four different flavors of its Pro-Fiber yogurts, including Lemon Meringue and Pina Colada, as well as other yogurt products and dairy shakes. When healthier choices are not only tasty but also convenient for people who are on the go, it's easier to stick to them long-term.
Smartfood Fiber Pop
Dutiful snackers are often the ones who have the most trouble meeting their nutrition goals, but there are now several snack options that are fiber-focused. In 2026, Smartfood entered the fray by releasing Fiber Pop, a flavor-packed popcorn with 6 grams of fiber per serving. While popcorn is normally a lighter snack that doesn't satiate your appetite, the added fiber in Fiber Pop will keep you full for a bit longer than traditional popcorn.
You can snack on the Sweet & Salty or Toffee & Sea Salt flavors, both of which are perfect for a mid-afternoon pick-me-up. The key here is balance: you'll still get the sweet and salty flavor that makes snacking so compulsive, but with a boost that supports your diet. Fiber Pop is a fun option for movie nights, afternoon cravings, or any time you want a treat. This popcorn is a fan favorite because it tastes like any other flavored popcorn, so it doesn't feel like a sacrifice to make the swap to a higher-fiber option.
Hurst's 15-Bean Soup Mix
When it comes to naturally high-fiber foods, it's hard to beat beans, and Hurst's HamBeens 15 Bean Soup Mix delivers a wide variety in one convenient package. The mix combines, as is suggested, multiple varieties of beans, each with its own purpose and contributing its own nutritional benefits. Having a mix like this is not only good for your digestive health, but also for your gut microbiome, which is happier and more functional when you feed it a broader variety of plants (and in this case, legumes). This mix provides a rich, hearty meal that can be doctored up and customized in several different ways.
Because they need soaking, cooking with Hurst's Bean Soup Mix is a bit more time-consuming than some of the other items on this list, but the payoff is worth it. If you use the whole bag, you'll get a large batch of soup that can last several meals, making it perfect for family meals or meal prep. The high fiber content supports digestive health, heart health, and it's packed with plant-based protein.
Mission Carb Balance Tortillas
For anyone who loves wraps, tacos, or quesadillas, Mission Carb Balance Soft Taco Flour Tortillas are one of the easiest ways to increase fiber intake without changing or cutting down on your favorite meals. These tortillas are formulated to be lower in net carbs and higher in fiber, making them a popular choice for people looking to make more balanced food decisions.
Wraps like these are a great choice if you're a sandwich lover but looking to cut back on your bread intake. Stuff them with your favorite sandwich fillings, or take your favorite salad and make it a wrap. A whole variety of meals can be transformed into a wrap if you're creative enough. The added fiber in the wraps makes the meal more satisfying, and they come in an assortment of flavors. These wraps are a simple swap that requires almost no effort while providing a nice nutritional payoff.