Give Your Oatmeal A Fiber Boost With One Simple Ingredient
Fiber is one of the hottest food friends right now, and we love to see it. It's great for your gut, supports digestion, and is an all-around nutritional powerhouse. There are countless sources of dietary fiber, and oatmeal is already one of the best — a half cup of rolled oats has 4 grams. But if you really want to kick your gut into action, pair your morning oats with another excellent source of fiber: chia seeds. They're super easy to incorporate into oatmeal, and just a spoonful or two is enough to give your oatmeal a hefty fiber boost, as well as adding an interesting texture and mild, nutty flavor.
Chia seeds are the little black and white seeds taken from the Salvia hispanica plants. They might look small, but they pack a nutrient-dense punch. Alongside being loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, bone-supporting minerals, and antioxidants, they're also packed with fiber. A single ounce contains a whopping 9.8 grams of fiber. That's a huge number when you compare it to the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recommended daily value of fiber being 28 grams.
Chia seeds contain both soluble and insoluble fiber, which play different but complementary roles in digestion. When soaked, the soluble fiber absorbs water and forms a thick, gel-like coating that helps slow digestion and keeps you feeling fuller for longer. Meanwhile, the insoluble fiber helps keep things moving through your digestive tract. Both types of fiber can also support gut health by serving as prebiotics, helping to nourish beneficial gut bacteria and maintain a healthy gut microbiome.
How you can incorporate chia seeds into your diet
There are so many things you can do with chia seeds, but before adding them to a dish, it's good practice to soak them beforehand. Eating a lot of dry chia seeds isn't recommended, as they rapidly absorb liquid and expand. While this usually just causes mild bloating, in rare cases, they swell before reaching the stomach, so it's safer to soak them first (around 10 minutes should do) or mix them into moist foods. Pro tip: Try soaking them in sweetened milk, which makes for a delicious, dessert-like pudding.
When adding chia seeds to your oatmeal, you can either stir them in or sprinkle a small amount on top. Because their flavor is so mild, they pair best with other high-fiber toppings to create a more flavorful (and digestion-friendly) bowl. Some of our favorite picks include fruits like passion fruit, pomegranates, or raspberries. You can even swap the oats with barley if you're looking to boost the fiber even further.
If you're a morning smoothie person, chia seeds are an easy way to boost fiber while giving your drink a thicker, more satisfying texture. Simply add them in with the rest of your ingredients and blend. For a more creative twist, you can use them as an alternative to traditional tapioca pearls — which you can also do with basil seeds. Just let them soak, and their gel-like coating will mimic the familiar chewy texture of tapioca pearls.