Give Your Oatmeal A Fiber Boost With One Simple Ingredient

Fiber is one of the hottest food friends right now, and we love to see it. It's great for your gut, supports digestion, and is an all-around nutritional powerhouse. There are countless sources of dietary fiber, and oatmeal is already one of the best — a half cup of rolled oats has 4 grams. But if you really want to kick your gut into action, pair your morning oats with another excellent source of fiber: chia seeds. They're super easy to incorporate into oatmeal, and just a spoonful or two is enough to give your oatmeal a hefty fiber boost, as well as adding an interesting texture and mild, nutty flavor.

Chia seeds are the little black and white seeds taken from the Salvia hispanica plants. They might look small, but they pack a nutrient-dense punch. Alongside being loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, bone-supporting minerals, and antioxidants, they're also packed with fiber. A single ounce contains a whopping 9.8 grams of fiber. That's a huge number when you compare it to the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recommended daily value of fiber being 28 grams.

Chia seeds contain both soluble and insoluble fiber, which play different but complementary roles in digestion. When soaked, the soluble fiber absorbs water and forms a thick, gel-like coating that helps slow digestion and keeps you feeling fuller for longer. Meanwhile, the insoluble fiber helps keep things moving through your digestive tract. Both types of fiber can also support gut health by serving as prebiotics, helping to nourish beneficial gut bacteria and maintain a healthy gut microbiome.