My 5 Favorite Spots In Dallas To Show Out-Of-Towners
Whenever friends and family stop by Dallas, condensing the city's dizzying dining scene into a weekend visit isn't easy. Visitors are quick to request regional favorites like Tex-Mex, barbecue, and classic American fare — which are indeed plentiful throughout DFW. Yet as one of the nation's most populated metropolitan areas, there's an eatery that caters to every taste, making decision fatigue very real.
To help navigate the abundant options, I focus on the intention of eating out with loved ones — spending quality time together. A comfortable environment matched with thoughtful food and drink is what adds up to a memorable experience. My favorite Dallas restaurants to take out-of-towners invite lingering, letting the meal unfold at a leisurely pace.
Certainly, the food impresses — showcasing the culinary caliber of the city — yet doesn't command. Subsequently, there's no need to commit to top-notch omakases and early-morning barbecue queues to experience the best of the city. Instead, there's an array of Dallas spots that offer a consistent experience amidst a busy tourist schedule, whether you're in the mood for vibrant fusion on a sun-drenched patio or nostalgic comfort in a retro diner booth.
I head to Loro for its creative fare and laid-back charm
Dallasites love a patio hang; my spot of choice is the East Dallas Loro location. An Austin-born collaboration between barbecue expert Aaron Franklin and Tyson Cole — chef of the famed Japanese sushi bar Uchi — it's a high-profile opening that met expectations. The eatery savvily blends Asian influences into Texan slow-cooked meats, all in a delightfully casual backdrop.
Many dishes are best shared; I'll order meats like the sweet and spicy, Thai-inspired pork ribs, famed gochujang-glazed chicken, and the melt-in-your-mouth brisket. I'll request lettuce wraps alongside, lending the meal a playful, Korean-inspired element. And I love how Loro's sides receive equal care to mains. The ideally textured, umami-laden miso-mustard crispy potatoes are a staple order, as are the citrusy chili crunch Brussels sprouts.
The food is terrific, but Loro's atmosphere adds tremendously to the experience. The well-stocked bar offers both a well-curated list of local beers, as well as inventive slushies and cocktails at accessible prices. The expansive wood-clad space features a variety of table seating, both indoors and out. All the while, trendy tunes add an upbeat vibe. Ordering is exclusively at the counter, lending a casual tone that eases splitting the bill. Matching high-quality food with a relaxed attitude, Loro is among my top options for social dining.
A frozen margarita at Mariano's Hacienda Ranch is a Dallas must
While the standard margarita's origin story is missing some pieces, Dallasites will proudly agree that the frozen marg is a hometown creation. All credit goes to Mariano Martinez, who based the tipple off of 7-Eleven's iconic Slurpee (another Dallas-born business), reworked for tequila'n lime. I love a gulp of culinary history; accordingly, Martinez's original restaurant, Mariano's Hacienda Ranch, continues to serve one of the city's best margs. The ice texture is uniformly slushed, the tequila flavor holds its own, and there's a balanced backdrop of sweet and sour flavors to ease drinkability. A unique sun-cut lime garnish tops the glass, which further sets Mariano's cocktail apart.
As other Texans, I believe you can assess a Tex-Mex restaurant by its marg, so the drink itself warrants a visit. Yet Mariano's Hacienda's food offerings hold up in quality. A bowl of queso — dressed with spicy ground beef — is my go-to appetizer order. When it comes to mains, I'll rotate through old-school Tex-Mex platters, whether the smoky-tangy tri-color enchiladas, the delectable slow-cooked brisket tacos, or the pepper- and onion-heavy steak fajitas. All enjoyed in a buzzy, saloon-like atmosphere, Mariano's Hacienda best encapsulates the character of Tex-Mex; strong drinks, and comforting food to match.
Barbecue at Pecan Lodge is a mandatory stop
For out-of-state visitors, a bite of specifically Texan-style barbecue is a must. Unfortunately, logistics can be complicated; many of the area's best slow-cooked meats involve far drives, long queues, and limited hours. Thankfully, there's the convenient, dependably open, and top-quality Pecan Lodge to deliver the experience. Located in the central and happening Deep Ellum neighborhood, the barbecue spot is famous, with visits by the likes of Tom Cruise and Guy Fieri. I cherish sharing the quintessential Dallas experience with others.
Service functions cafeteria-style; tray in hand, I love passing by all of the mouth-watering options. My go-to is a two-meat plate of Texan-style brisket and the famed housemade sausage, joined by classic Southern sides like fried okra, smoky pinto beans, or potato salad. The iconic Hot Mess — a huge sweet potato filled with barbacoa, pulled pork, chipotle cream, and fixings — never fails to make an impression. I'll also often grab an order of smokehouse nachos for the table, which merges together slow-cooked meat with a bowl of iconic Texan queso.
Best enjoyed on the spacious patio right by the smokers, Pecan Lodge delivers the perfectly packaged barbecue experience. Frequent live music rings in the background, diners bustle, and new rounds of meats keep rolling out well into the evening, making it a classic Dallas spot.
Bubba's fried chicken remains my most cherished comfort food
Dallas sits right on the cusp of the South, which means the city's home to a fine selection of country cooking. Crispy fried chicken is an especially competitive market here; for me, one Dallas spot stands above the rest: Bubba's Cooks Country. With over 40 years in business, the restaurant offers a time-tested formula.
The menu centers around the excellent chicken, available as bone-in dark meat, breast, or as tenders. The poultry is expertly brined, battered, and fried, boasting a golden-brown, crunchy exterior and juicy interior. The incredible sides add just as much to the experience. I'll make sure to order a generous serving of buttery mashed potatoes, best enjoyed with the crispy bits of fallen batter. The baked, in-house soft rolls are perfect for dipping into Bubba's thick and decadent gravy. Plus, I'll round out the meal with ambrosia, an old-school dessert that's oh-so Southern.
The Art Deco interior completes the experience. I love sitting at the red vinyl booths, lit by the neon light fixture at the back of the room. Since my early childhood, Bubba's hasn't changed — making it a transportive restaurant I'm keen to share with out-of-towners.
For a special occasion, I'll invite guests to Tei-An
Dallas is home to many laid-back Texan eateries, but the city's worldly status is best reflected by high-caliber Japanese dining. Several of these eateries rank among America's best — a status upheld by several inclusions in the Michelin Guide. My favorite to show guests is Tei-An, opened by famed Dallas chef Teiichi Sakurai way back in 2008.
While delicious sushi and sashimi are available, I love that the restaurant focuses on handmade soba, letting a different storied Japanese tradition take center stage. The complex, earthy noodles impress; I'll typically order the cold dipping soba sampler to best appreciate the buckwheat flavor and ideal firmness. Tei-An also reinterprets the noodle in a unique light with dishes like the hot soba Bolognese, full of umami via shiitake, truffle, and high-quality beef. For appetizers, I'll order the incredibly delicate tempura sampler, unexpectedly complex blistered shishito peppers, and — my personal favorite — the sweet and silky crab chawan mushi (an egg custard).
The bar program is excellent. The Japanese whisky old-fashioned is my go-to dinner accompaniment, but the lychee martini fits a celebratory occasion, too. Accompanied by thoughtful, soft-spoken service and relaxing music, the serene atmosphere establishes comfort over stiffness. Tei-An boasts an understated confidence, with a mellow allure that keeps bringing me back.