The 5 Best New Aldi Groceries You Can't Miss In May 2026
Shopping at Aldi is unique for many reasons, ranging from a lack of music to shockingly speedy check-out times. Another one of the store's distinct attributes is an always-updating item inventory; quick-to-sell Aldi finds roll out on a fast-paced weekly schedule. Subsequently, even if you stop by on a month-to-month basis, you can expect an exciting array of new items across the whole store.
Despite Aldi's focused item selection, the retailer keeps shopping fresh. New flavors of familiar products often debut, not to mention the grocer rolls out intriguing novel bites, too. Expectedly, the vast majority of releases come in a private label package, but that only enhances the uniqueness, as opposed to other retailers — each month delivers new foods you won't spot elsewhere. Just keep in mind that Aldi Products aren't always available at every store, so if you don't snag anticipated new arrivals by the end of May 2026, head to a different location or order online.
Snack on Aldi's new kimbap variety
If you're a fan of Trader Joe's TikTok famous frozen kimbap, take note that Aldi stocks several varieties of the convenient rice rolls, too. The store's newest arrival is the $3.49 Fusia Asian Inspirations Kimchi & Spicy Tuna, flavored with gochujang and ready to eat after only a speedy five-minute preparation. For plant-based eaters, there's a tofu version coming, too.
Add a box of fruit-flavored muffin mix to the pantry
Nothing starts the day on a cheerful note quite like a freshly-prepped muffin tin. So grab the $3.99 Aldi Strawberry Muffin Mix for easy-to-make fluffy morning pastries — handy icing packet included. You'll also find a cinnamon version for those who want a little spice in their mornings.
Satisfy your sweet tooth with chocolate covered pie bites
Aldi's frozen desserts extend far past ice cream, as evinced by the newly debuted Aldi Chocolate Covered Pie Bites. The dessert consists of cubed pieces of key lime pie — graham crust included — enveloped in a chocolate coating, ready to thaw and enjoy for $5.49 a set of ten.
Sample a readymade chipotle chicken salad
Don't miss out on Aldi's private-label refrigerated chicken salads, a hidden gem customers often forget about. New to the lineup is the Park Street Deli Chipotle Chicken Salad, a one-pound container of white chicken meat delectably coated in Southwestern flavors for only $5.49. Also coming is a Bacon Ranch Chicken Salad.
Enjoy a cup of coffee with a touch of campfire magic
Love your coffee with a whimsical flavored twist? Look for the Barissimo Mocha Marshmallow or the similarly themed Toasted Graham Cracker Coffee, 100% Arabica and Rainforest Certified bags of flavored coffee grounds, priced at $7.99 for 11 ounces.