The Costco Frozen Breakfast We Always Add To Our Cart

Ah, breakfast: It's the most important meal of the day. Sure, a bowl of cereal can do in a pinch, and there are plenty of forgotten classics, but some days, you want something hearty without the heavy work of cooking. That's where Costco comes in clutch, so Food Republic reviewed seven different frozen breakfast foods. Two were duds, but one of the items our reviewer plans to keep on hand? The organic açaí bowls from Clovis Farms. Each one is blended with organic strawberries, blueberries, and bananas, so you'll get plenty of micronutrients and fiber. Just be careful when you grab a box at Costco itself; the big chain also carries another brand from Tattooed Chef that isn't as well-reviewed.

"It's a pretty decent pre-workout meal," one TikTok reviewer said after sampling a bowl. The prep was easy peasy: Just nuke it for a few seconds (or let it thaw in the refrigerator or on the counter), open the bag of granola that it comes with, and add it on. While eggs might be the hero of breakfast, there's no denying the appeal of an easy-to-prepare bowl at home. "These are absolutely delicious and an amazing value," another reviewer raved, discussing their favorite purchases from Costco. "Get them!"