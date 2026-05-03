The Costco Frozen Breakfast We Always Add To Our Cart
Ah, breakfast: It's the most important meal of the day. Sure, a bowl of cereal can do in a pinch, and there are plenty of forgotten classics, but some days, you want something hearty without the heavy work of cooking. That's where Costco comes in clutch, so Food Republic reviewed seven different frozen breakfast foods. Two were duds, but one of the items our reviewer plans to keep on hand? The organic açaí bowls from Clovis Farms. Each one is blended with organic strawberries, blueberries, and bananas, so you'll get plenty of micronutrients and fiber. Just be careful when you grab a box at Costco itself; the big chain also carries another brand from Tattooed Chef that isn't as well-reviewed.
"It's a pretty decent pre-workout meal," one TikTok reviewer said after sampling a bowl. The prep was easy peasy: Just nuke it for a few seconds (or let it thaw in the refrigerator or on the counter), open the bag of granola that it comes with, and add it on. While eggs might be the hero of breakfast, there's no denying the appeal of an easy-to-prepare bowl at home. "These are absolutely delicious and an amazing value," another reviewer raved, discussing their favorite purchases from Costco. "Get them!"
How to zhuzh up your açaí bowl
So, now you've gone to Costco and have a whole box of delectable açaí bowls, ready to go. However, if you're like us (and a few other reviewers), the real magic lies in loading it up with toppings. Yes, the bowls come with a little packet of granola, but we really need to emphasize: There's not much in there. One of the easiest ways to zhuzh up your breakfast is simply by adding a more generous scoop — try a store-bought favorite or a homemade crunchy chocolate cherry variety.
If you think it could be just a touch sweeter, consider a drizzle of honey (matcha honey, in particular, is delightful) or sweetened condensed milk. Nut butters, like almond or peanut, add protein and a tasty creaminess to your bowl. Toasted seeds or nuts add depth of flavor and more crunch, which is always welcome. You can even make breakfast feel like a luxurious dessert by mixing in a few high-quality, dark chocolate chips. The only real thing to keep in mind is balance: Adding more fruit is delish, but texturally, your bowl will feel very samey. Instead, balance it out with richness and tartness, like from a dollop of yogurt. You'll still have breakfast in minutes, but it will be more well-rounded.