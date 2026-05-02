This Classic Irish Beer Also Makes For A Perfectly Boozy Float
An ice cream float is an old-school American treat first created in the late 19th century, a creamy and fizzy combination named for how a scoop of the frozen dessert floats in soda. Root beer floats are likely the best known, but they can be made with other soft drinks like cola, cream soda, orange soda, or even apple cider for a fall upgrade. Another tasty option gives the kid-friendly confection a boozy adult boost by using Ireland's classic Guinness stout beer as the base.
Stouts are rich and hearty, with a dark color and a toasted flavor from the roasted barley among their ingredients. Guinness is a dry stout, which has a bitter flavor as well as some sweetness, along with hints of chocolate and coffee. Those complex notes balance the sweet ice cream, combining to create a kind of bubbly, grown-up milkshake.
Chill a pint or soda fountain glass in the freezer first to help the float remain cold. Then place a scoop of ice cream in the chilled glass and slowly pour in the Guinness against the tilted side to avoid creating too much foam. Another option is to place the ice cream on the beer's surface after first filling the glass partway, leaving about one-third empty, then topping it off with more Guinness if needed. The second method has a more appealing look, as you can see the dark stout progressively turn a milky tan as the ice cream melts.
Elevate your Guinness float with diverse stouts and toppings
Guinness Draught (pronounced "draft") is the standard beer, the one you'll get if you ask for it in a bar, which you can also buy at the store in cans and bottles. The Irish brewer also sells two stronger, more robust versions if you'd like to amp up the flavor contrast with the ice cream. Extra Stout has 5.6% alcohol by volume (ABV), compared to the Draught's 4.2%, and Foreign Extra Stout has an even higher 7.5% ABV. If you want the classic taste but not the alcohol, Guinness 0 is available as well. There are also other stout brands you can try, including flavored versions like peanut butter, coconut, and gingerbread.
Vanilla is probably the most common ice cream for floats and tastes delicious with Guinness. But you can experiment with others that will pick up or complement its flavors, like chocolate, coffee, caramel, hazelnut, or more unusual options such as rocky road, or coconut. Make sure to buy a creamy, premium brand for a more decadent float.
You could add another boozy note with a shot of something like Bailey's Irish Cream liqueur, spiced or coconut rum, or crème de cacao. Finish with an optional drizzle of chocolate or caramel sauce over the floating ice cream, homemade whipped cream, chopped nuts, or shaved chocolate.