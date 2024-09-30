Forget Root Beer And Give Your Floats An Easy Fall Upgrade

If you have some left-over apple cider, you can use it in lots of other dishes to give them a sweet, fall upgrade. To kick-start your day off on a cozy note, use apple cider to make baked and sugar-dusted apple cider donuts. These pair perfectly with hot chai tea and some fresh apples to offset the sweetness.

For lunch, prepare a fall-themed harvest quinoa bowl. By cooking your quinoa in apple cider instead of (or in addition to) water, you give it a sweet, autumnal tone that works nicely with roasted vegetables and an acidic vinaigrette. Then for dinner, go all out with apple cider marinated pork chops. The cider will create tender, warm, and fall-spiced pork chops that will impress even those hanging on to the last bits of summer.

Once the dishes are cleared, and you've nestled into the couch, go ahead and make yourself another apple cider float. Better yet, reward yourself for a meal well done with a Jonathan Chapman cocktail, made with rum, apple brandy, allspice dram, apple cider, and lemon juice. Of course, you can add a scoop of ice cream to that and have an adult version of an apple cider float.