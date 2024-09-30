Forget Root Beer And Give Your Floats An Easy Fall Upgrade
Just because summer is over doesn't mean you have to leave beloved ice cream desserts behind. By giving them an autumnal twist, you can enjoy summery desserts, like root beer floats, all through the chilly season. Instead of using root beer in said floats, try swapping it for apple cider to make your sweet treat a little spookier.
All you'll need is vanilla ice cream, apple cider (store-bought works well, but homemade apple cider really makes this recipe shine), and whipped cream to top — if you'd like. In addition to the staple ingredients, you can also add nutmeg and cinnamon to accentuate the fall flavors, or caramel sauce if you have a sweet tooth. If you're making a few of these for family or a fall-themed party, serve the apple cider floats in mason jars, tie twine ribbons on them, and garnish with an apple slice or cinnamon stick for a proper autumnal aesthetic.
Other creative ways to use apple cider this fall
If you have some left-over apple cider, you can use it in lots of other dishes to give them a sweet, fall upgrade. To kick-start your day off on a cozy note, use apple cider to make baked and sugar-dusted apple cider donuts. These pair perfectly with hot chai tea and some fresh apples to offset the sweetness.
For lunch, prepare a fall-themed harvest quinoa bowl. By cooking your quinoa in apple cider instead of (or in addition to) water, you give it a sweet, autumnal tone that works nicely with roasted vegetables and an acidic vinaigrette. Then for dinner, go all out with apple cider marinated pork chops. The cider will create tender, warm, and fall-spiced pork chops that will impress even those hanging on to the last bits of summer.
Once the dishes are cleared, and you've nestled into the couch, go ahead and make yourself another apple cider float. Better yet, reward yourself for a meal well done with a Jonathan Chapman cocktail, made with rum, apple brandy, allspice dram, apple cider, and lemon juice. Of course, you can add a scoop of ice cream to that and have an adult version of an apple cider float.