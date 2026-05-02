Walmart Vs Aldi: The Grocery Store Chain With Cheaper Eggs In 2026

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No food category is more volatile in price than eggs, notes the USDA. Indeed, it often makes the headlines, oftentimes due to shortages and surcharges. When times are tight, shoppers leave Costco shelves empty, while periods of normalcy bring back carton after carton into the cart. For many, it's a food consumed daily, a pragmatic protein and nutrient source. So even when the food isn't in high demand, it pays off to consider the price per purchase.

Two cost-effective retailers that come to mind are Walmart and Aldi. Both rank on the affordable side of shopping, falling onto the lower end of the national average. Unlike warehouse retailers, the two stores don't require a membership, meaning you can simply swing by and look for a carton stress-free. Both carry an ample selection, with both classic Grade A eggs, as well as pasture-raised and organic options available. The egg competition is neck-in-neck, often just a few cents differentiating each store. When it comes to absolute cheapest, Aldi sells a dozen Goldhen Grade A Large Eggs for $1.85, while Walmart's Great Value Large White Eggs go for $1.67, per Texas locations in April 2026. Walmart takes the egg cake, but depending on your needs, there's more to unpack per retailer.