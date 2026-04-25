Why Your Steak Isn't Browning On The Grill

Failing to get the right coloring on your steak is annoying, but fortunately is more often than not a simple fix. So long as you remove any excess moisture, incorporate a bit of fat, and get your grill to a high enough temperature, you should be able to consistently develop a delicious, beautiful crust.

When using a grill, unnecessary moisture delays the Maillard reaction, that chemical phenomenon responsible for giving cooked meat a hearty, satisfying flavor and texture. The radiant heat essentially has to evaporate the water before it starts to alter the sugars, amino acids, and proteins to produce the best possible taste. A bit of fat helps this process out as well, but you have to pick the right one. The most common oil mistake everyone makes is using one with a low smoke point, so it burns and grows bitter before your steak is finished. Instead, pick something like peanut or safflower oil, or even use a bit of mayo to give your steak a perfect sear.

If you've got all this lined up, you'll need a temperature high enough that it won't just turn your meat gray, but not so high that it'll burn the exterior while your steak's inside is still cool and red. To grill the perfect steak, you want to maintain a temperature between 450 and 550 degrees Fahrenheit. If you like yours more well-done, opt for the lower end to allow it to cook a bit longer.