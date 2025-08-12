We Asked A BBQ Pitmaster How To Actually Grill The Perfect Steak

Grilling steaks is no joke — oftentimes, when we get the hankering for a flame-kissed piece of beef, we tend to pick up the priciest cut we can afford. That, combined with how easy it is to overcook steak on the grill, can make for a poor return on investment. Luckily, Food Republic had the opportunity to speak with Michelle Wallace, renowned pitmaster, TV personality, as well as owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., and she had some prime advice for how to grill your next steak to perfection.

First, according to Wallace, you must let your steak come up to room temperature; no taking it straight from the refrigerator and throwing it directly on the grill. "Letting your steak sit out of the fridge for [30 to 45] minutes before cooking will allow for a more even cook throughout," she said. When actually cooking the steak, too, Wallace warned people against using a fork — or any piercing utensil — for flipping the meat. "A fork punctures the steak and creates holes for juices to exit," she explained. Instead, use a long pair of tongs.

She also shared with us that the proper temperature range for the grill is 475 to 525 degrees Fahrenheit because you'll need the heat to develop a crust. And, Wallace informed us, "My go-to rule for resting a steak is to rest it for half the amount of time that it took to cook." This allows for juice redistribution (Anthony Bourdain knew this was the most crucial step), meaning a moister, more flavorful bite.