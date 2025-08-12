We Asked A BBQ Pitmaster How To Actually Grill The Perfect Steak
Grilling steaks is no joke — oftentimes, when we get the hankering for a flame-kissed piece of beef, we tend to pick up the priciest cut we can afford. That, combined with how easy it is to overcook steak on the grill, can make for a poor return on investment. Luckily, Food Republic had the opportunity to speak with Michelle Wallace, renowned pitmaster, TV personality, as well as owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., and she had some prime advice for how to grill your next steak to perfection.
First, according to Wallace, you must let your steak come up to room temperature; no taking it straight from the refrigerator and throwing it directly on the grill. "Letting your steak sit out of the fridge for [30 to 45] minutes before cooking will allow for a more even cook throughout," she said. When actually cooking the steak, too, Wallace warned people against using a fork — or any piercing utensil — for flipping the meat. "A fork punctures the steak and creates holes for juices to exit," she explained. Instead, use a long pair of tongs.
She also shared with us that the proper temperature range for the grill is 475 to 525 degrees Fahrenheit because you'll need the heat to develop a crust. And, Wallace informed us, "My go-to rule for resting a steak is to rest it for half the amount of time that it took to cook." This allows for juice redistribution (Anthony Bourdain knew this was the most crucial step), meaning a moister, more flavorful bite.
The cut of beef matters, and so do seasonings
Before you can put all this knowledge to good use, though, you might find yourself standing in front of the meat case at your supermarket or butcher, wondering which piece of beef to select in the first place. While there are some lesser-known or underrated cuts of steak that would do just fine, our expert Michelle Wallace's favorite cut (and most pit-masters' choice) to grill is the moderately priced bone-in ribeye. "It is such a versatile cut of beef," Wallace enthused. "The marbling is so beautiful and delivers a delicious beefy flavor and juicy meat." She also considered how the bone-in ribeye is naturally tender, making it "an overall steak win!"
Wallace further suggested what is essentially dry-brining your meat (after all, it works to develop delicious crust on pork chops), which involves sprinkling salt on both sides and letting it rest in the refrigerator for a good six to eight hours before you take it out and bring it up to room temperature. And as for seasoning your ribeye, Wallace thinks in most cases simple is better; just some salt, pepper, and herbs. "I love sourcing great beef and letting the natural flavors shine," she explained of her choice.