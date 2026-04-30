Can You Actually Order A Gorilla Style Burger At In-N-Out?

While ordering a burger Animal Style at In-N-Out is definitely a thing — it's part of the chain's not-so-secret menu, after all — that doesn't necessarily mean folks should pull up to the drive-thru and start listing off different, particular animals in the hopes that their server will whip up a custom creation, no questions asked. For instance, trying to order your burger "Doggy Style" will embarrass everyone involved — it's not a thing — and while requesting your food "Gorilla Style" likely won't result in you being laughed out of the lot, it might earn you some blank stares.

Innovation and experimentation among its fans are deeply embedded in In-N-Out's culture, so while Gorilla Style isn't a standard item on its secret menu — not yet, anyway — various social media users have reported successfully ordering it. The only catch? Everyone seems to have a different understanding of what it comprises. One Reddit user stated that when they order this way, it means they're asking the restaurant to "toast the buns, add chopped peppers, and add ketchup" to their burger. A separate YouTuber claimed it referred to a Double-Double prepared Animal Style, topped with Animal Style fries and a Flying Dutchman, resulting in a three-patty burger — and plenty more interpretations abound on the internet.

If you ask us, there's something sort of poetic about such an amorphous burger. It's whatever you need it to be. Maybe the real Gorilla Style was just the friends we made along the way.