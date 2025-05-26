The Fake Secret Menu Item At In-N-Out Burger That Will Only Embarrass You If You Try To Order It

Spreading misinformation about fake secret menu items can cause major frustration for In-N-Out employees, especially when they already have to keep track of so many hacks that do, in fact, exist. The beauty of In-N-Out comes from both its simplicity and its ability to be customized. Customers can enjoy everything from a lettuce-wrapped, mustard-grilled four-by-four, "Animal Style" with extra cheese, to a simplistic grilled cheese sans protein. Workers are happy to make your burgers and fries exactly to your specifications — within reason (and ability).

To get exactly the type of burger you're hoping for, it's important to know not just the eye-catching name you saw online, but also how to actually break it down and describe it to employees who may not be in the know. If you're an avid In-N-Out fan, you've likely heard of the Flying Dutchman — a burger that forgoes everything but the meat and cheese (and sometimes onions). If you haven't, you can order it like so: "Can I please (because we are polite) get a Double-Double cheeseburger plain with no bun?" You can also order it "onion-wrapped," which will result in two whole grilled onions as a replacement for the typical bread contents.

Many employees will understand the colloquial phrases for popular secret items like this one, alongside options like "Animal Style" fries and a "Neapolitan" (which combines all three shake flavors into one delicious sip), but you can never be too prepared. If you're still unsure what's possible, you can check out In-N-Out's "Not So Secret Menu" on the company website.