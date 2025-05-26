The Fake Secret Menu Item At In-N-Out Burger That Will Only Embarrass You If You Try To Order It
Sometimes, the best items at a fast food chain are the ones you don't see listed on the menu. From creative McDonald's burger mashups that combine two fan favorites to Chipotle's quesarito hack, fast food secret menu items are a not-so-secret way to keep customers coming back for more. But there are risks involved when trying to order something that isn't technically offered. The employee helping you may have no clue what you're talking about — especially if the item you're asking for ... doesn't actually exist.
This is especially true at In-N-Out. The West Coast burger chain has such a simplistic menu, it's no wonder customers are always trying to find secret additions and substitutions for an even more flavorful experience. But there are certain items that simply can't be done — like the oddly named "Doggy Style Fries." Obvious from the rather salacious title, this secret menu item is sometimes posted on social media as a joke, falsely promising fries topped with chopped hot dogs — an item In-N-Out doesn't carry. Still, we advise against asking for it, as you run the risk of causing major confusion — or even discomfort. Long story short, don't always believe what you read on the internet.
How to properly order from In-N-Out's secret menu
Spreading misinformation about fake secret menu items can cause major frustration for In-N-Out employees, especially when they already have to keep track of so many hacks that do, in fact, exist. The beauty of In-N-Out comes from both its simplicity and its ability to be customized. Customers can enjoy everything from a lettuce-wrapped, mustard-grilled four-by-four, "Animal Style" with extra cheese, to a simplistic grilled cheese sans protein. Workers are happy to make your burgers and fries exactly to your specifications — within reason (and ability).
To get exactly the type of burger you're hoping for, it's important to know not just the eye-catching name you saw online, but also how to actually break it down and describe it to employees who may not be in the know. If you're an avid In-N-Out fan, you've likely heard of the Flying Dutchman — a burger that forgoes everything but the meat and cheese (and sometimes onions). If you haven't, you can order it like so: "Can I please (because we are polite) get a Double-Double cheeseburger plain with no bun?" You can also order it "onion-wrapped," which will result in two whole grilled onions as a replacement for the typical bread contents.
Many employees will understand the colloquial phrases for popular secret items like this one, alongside options like "Animal Style" fries and a "Neapolitan" (which combines all three shake flavors into one delicious sip), but you can never be too prepared. If you're still unsure what's possible, you can check out In-N-Out's "Not So Secret Menu" on the company website.