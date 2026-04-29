For The Best Sushi Rice, Chef Nobu Washes It Way More Than Once

Few celebrity chefs are as renowned as Chef Nobu Matsuhisa. After undergoing the rigorous training to become a sushi master, he moved to Peru to learn the techniques of Peruvian cooking. He then settled in L.A., where a chance friendship with Robert De Niro's guidance led to the first-ever Nobu opening in New York City in 1997. The rest is history. Today, his culinary brand includes 55 restaurants. Fortunately, Chef Nobu is more than willing to share his culinary tidbits with us mere mortals, and one of his most simple yet essential pieces of cooking advice is washing rice until the water runs clear.

In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Nobu revealed his method for washing rice. "The rice is washed at least five to six times before cooking using filtered water." Aside from clearing it of any residual dirt and grime, it's the starch that you really want to get rid of. Rice is naturally full of starch — which has a lot of great uses — but when it's left to cook, it causes the rice grains to clump together as it's a natural thickener. Rice is meant to be fluffy, with distinct grains that are clearly separated. You'll know the rice is ready to be cooked when the water is no longer cloudy.

The type of water you wash rice in is slightly less important. Nobu opts for filtered water, but he is also running one of the most luxurious restaurant chains in the world, where such things are normal — even expected. While tap water will suffice, it's the temperature you need to keep an eye on. Cold water is the gold standard, as hot water can activate the starch and impact its texture before you've even started cooking.