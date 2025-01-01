How To Substitute Mirin With Pantry Staples You Probably Already Have

If you're a sushi lover, a repeat visitor at your local Chinese take-out spot, or regularly sample the best of Asian condiments, you've likely tasted mirin. It is one of the most used ingredients in Asian cuisine, and for good reason. In fact, in Japan, mirin is considered one of the top five condiments to spruce up a dish. Mirin is a rice wine vinegar and is made through a process of fermentation. It does contain alcohol (about 14%) but the majority of it evaporates during cooking, so you won't get that strong boozy flavoring. While it forms part of the holy grail in Asian kitchens, there may be moments when you need to swap it out of a recipe for dietary purposes or preferences, or you may have just run out of this special sauce and need to think creatively. Thankfully, there are several ways to substitute mirin and still enjoy your meal.

One popular swap is rice vinegar or white wine vinegar mixed with sugar. Mirin is known to have a naturally sweet and umami taste, so this pairing mimics that flavor well. This is the most similar-tasting alternative, the only difference being that rice vinegar and white wine vinegar contain more alcohol. Adding sugar to rice vinegar is especially important since mirin is significantly sweeter. Add about 1/2 a teaspoon of sugar for every tablespoon of rice vinegar to keep the flavors in balance.