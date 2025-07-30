How To Choose The Best Rice For Homemade Sushi

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to sushi, the fresh seafood understandably receives all the attention. Yet truthfully, the dish's magic lies in the rice. Japanese sushi apprentices spend several years learning how to prepare rice specifically, focusing on technical details like the vinegar mixing process. Subsequently, when tackling a basic sushi rice at home, you'll want to pay special attention to not only how to cook it, but which rice to use, too.

Sushi's rigorous precision can feel intimidating. And employing the wrong kind of rice can literally make or break the dish's texture. So for careful guidance, Food Republic is lucky to have exclusive advice from Maricel Gentile. As the chef of Maricel's Kitchen and the author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," she's well-versed in sushi preparation.

According to her, you should stick to "short-grain Japanese rice, sometimes labeled as 'sushi rice' or shari," for sushi preparation. That way, you can ensure the perfect amount of starch, thereby creating a "balance of stickiness and tenderness," she said. Gentile recommended avoiding long-grain or jasmine rice, and instead advocated for her favorite sushi rice brands Nishiki and Kokuho Rose, noting they're easy to track down. As a result, with a good bag of rice in hand, one of the most critical sushi questions is answered.