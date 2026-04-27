Ribeye Vs T-Bone: Here's Which Steak Is More Affordable

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While you won't see it on any lists of budget-friendly cuts of steaks, T-bones are still cheaper than ribeyes nine times out of ten. While choosing the perfect steak is all about preference, and neither is inherently better than the other, pricing one as a seller is more about supply and demand.

Between getting fewer T-bones off of each cow and the fact that they include the prized muscle responsible for filet mignon, it's normal to think that they'd actually be pricier than ribeyes. However, at Walmart, they're only 87 cents an ounce while ribeyes can cost $1.47 per ounce. The reduced cost is partially due to the namesake bone, which makes each individual steak yield less actual meat than a comparably sized ribeye. It also separates two different cuts, the sirloin and the tenderloin, and perfectly preparing both is more difficult than properly cooking a ribeye.

The incredible marbling of most ribeyes makes them rich in flavor and practically foolproof for beginner cooks, so despite the fact that their supply is greater than that of T-bones, their demand counterbalances this quite a bit. Plus, the rib roast is easy to work with and versatile, whether you're preparing a whole prime rib, slicing your own steaks, or shaving it down for stir-fry ingredients. While there are plenty of people who still prefer the complexity and flavor of a T-bone, restaurants and stores across the board almost universally sell T-bones for less.