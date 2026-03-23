The Easy Charcoal Grill Setup For Perfect T-Bones And Porterhouses

Both T-bones and porterhouses are luxurious cuts made for sharing, but because they consist of two different muscles, grilling them perfectly can be tricky. Fortunately, the answer is as simple as grabbing a few bricks to build yourself a two-level fire.

This method keeps one side of the grill searing hot and the other slightly cooler. However, it doesn't require you to stoke one side more or use extra charcoal. Instead, laying a few clean bricks on one half of the grill and pouring live charcoal over them brings the heat closer to the food, increasing the relative cooking speed. The exact number of bricks you'll need depends on the size and depth of your grill, but the goal is to bring the charcoal to within a couple of inches from the grill grate.

T-bones and porterhouses consist of a strip muscle and a tenderloin, separated by the iconic bone. While both benefit from a perfect Maillard crust, the tenderloin tends to dry out quickly — losing its tender, buttery flavor if overcooked — while the strip needs a bit more time to develop its natural beefiness. After a brief sear over the hot half of the grill, shifting the tenderloin over the cooler side allows it to reach optimum temperature exactly when the strip does, balancing the two muscles' cooking requirements without overdoing either.