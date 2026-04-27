The Underrated Vegetable You Should Give The Melting Treatment

Finding new ways to cook vegetables can be tricky. Once you've sauteed and roasted through familiar favorites, uncovering a new type of produce and preparation can taste revelatory. You might remember when making melted cabbage took the internet by storm – tender bites of cruciferous vegetable reimagined into mouth-watering form. Well, you could take a page from French cuisine, and melt a serving of leeks, too.

Part of the allium umbrella alongside onions and garlic, leeks offer a delectable, sweet, and lightly vegetal flavor once cooked, all while still holding their structure. While underrated in American cooking, both French and Welsh cuisine have long valued green onion's cousin, employing the ingredient in a wide range of dishes.

While you can certainly chop up leeks and use them as an aromatic base, don't overlook braising and then cooking them down into rich, flavor-packed bites. The best way to achieve such a magical consistency is via a patient braise in a fatty liquid. Simply slice up the leek into approximately bite-sized pieces, then throw them in a hot pan with butter or oil. Once colored, pour in a braising liquid like stock or even wine, and you'll achieve the melt-in-your-mouth consistency that drives the internet wild.