Here's The Only Way You Should Be Making Cabbage

Melting cabbage turns that green-headed veg into a luscious dish that is simultaneously silky and hearty, soft and crisp, caramelized and creamy. The name is derived from the way the finished dish seems — to borrow an overused phrase — to melt in one's mouth, as well as the way the cabbage virtually melts into the sauce and other components. To complete the magical effect of this recipe, it's amazing as a leftover — even better than when it's fresh from the oven — as the taste deepens and the cabbage absorbs even more sauce and flavor over time.

The basics of the recipe are to sear wedges of cabbage in a skillet and then set them aside. Combine aromatics, seasonings, dairy, and broth in the same skillet over medium heat, then add a thickening element like a cornstarch slurry or heavy cream. Add the cabbage segments back into the skillet, place the entire pan in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven, and bake until the vegetable wedges are fork-tender. The sauce may change, but the method of searing and braising remains the same.

While this dish is the type of scrumptious concoction that can convert most any cabbage hater into a fan, it's not complex to cook. It's a one-pan affair that pretty much babysits itself once you've got the elements assembled. This culinary caterpillar (i.e., the cabbage) turns into a delicious butterfly in the oven, and the delectable transformation has had the internet buzzing over viral videos showing how to make it.