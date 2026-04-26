The Best Costco Frozen Dessert Combines 2 Fan-Favorite Treats
Costco's frozen aisles contain a treasure trove of delicious foods, often well-priced under fifteen dollars. Such an ample selection applies to desserts, too; from ice cream to popsicles, frozen sandwiches, and more, the retailer sells a wide array of cold treats. So to help you navigate the wide-ranging selection, our own Food Republic reviewer embarked on a taste test, ranking the best (and worst) Costco frozen desserts. The top spot went to the La Menorquina Mini Dubai Chocolate Style Ice Cream Sandwiches, proving Costco's frozen riff on the viral chocolate-pistachio confection is a worthy example of the widespread trend.
On one side, the dessert is sandwiched between two chocolate biscuits. On the other, there's chocolate mixed with pistachio and kataifi – small and crispy noodle-shaped bits of phyllo pastry. This all envelopes pistachio-flavored ice cream. Needless to say, if you're not a fan of nuts, this sweet isn't for you. Yet if pistachio-chocolate flavors entice, this frozen treat will likely hit the spot.
Our FR reviewer found the decadent chocolate taste and complex textural construction impressive. They applaud the ice cream's smooth texture, but noted that the ingredient additions maintain their crunch and flavor. It's a sentiment echoed online: "It's good, not too sweet, delicious[,] and you can really taste the pistachio," a Redditor explained, making this a dessert to look out for.
More on the La Menorquina Mini Dubai Chocolate Style Ice Cream Sandwiches
When Costco's classic Dubai chocolate isn't easy to snag, such a creative frozen treat is a terrific alternative. The bars are manufactured by La Menorquina, Spain's biggest private-label ice cream brand. Operating out of the island of Menorca since 1940, the brand has been a global exporter for decades. The maker maintains a relationship with Costco — it also sells Mini Honeycomb Chocolate sandwiches – with shoppers first spotting the frozen Dubai Chocolate treat during the summer of 2025.
Arriving months into Dubai chocolate's internet virality, it's a dessert that appeared at an opportune time. Costco regulars were quick to spot the exciting sweet, impressed by its unique build: "Kaitaifi is on this right here!" exclaimed an Instagram user regarding the chocolate cover. "I like how there's a different balance between the two," a TikTok user said while describing the two exterior textures. La Menorquina pushes the envelope of Dubai chocolate into a new realm to great success. In fact, our reviewer even noted they might prefer this frozen treat to the classic Dubai chocolate — so try out the sweet for yourself.