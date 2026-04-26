The Best Costco Frozen Dessert Combines 2 Fan-Favorite Treats

Costco's frozen aisles contain a treasure trove of delicious foods, often well-priced under fifteen dollars. Such an ample selection applies to desserts, too; from ice cream to popsicles, frozen sandwiches, and more, the retailer sells a wide array of cold treats. So to help you navigate the wide-ranging selection, our own Food Republic reviewer embarked on a taste test, ranking the best (and worst) Costco frozen desserts. The top spot went to the La Menorquina Mini Dubai Chocolate Style Ice Cream Sandwiches, proving Costco's frozen riff on the viral chocolate-pistachio confection is a worthy example of the widespread trend.

On one side, the dessert is sandwiched between two chocolate biscuits. On the other, there's chocolate mixed with pistachio and kataifi – small and crispy noodle-shaped bits of phyllo pastry. This all envelopes pistachio-flavored ice cream. Needless to say, if you're not a fan of nuts, this sweet isn't for you. Yet if pistachio-chocolate flavors entice, this frozen treat will likely hit the spot.

Our FR reviewer found the decadent chocolate taste and complex textural construction impressive. They applaud the ice cream's smooth texture, but noted that the ingredient additions maintain their crunch and flavor. It's a sentiment echoed online: "It's good, not too sweet, delicious[,] and you can really taste the pistachio," a Redditor explained, making this a dessert to look out for.