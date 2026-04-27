5 Local Spots I Hit For Brunch That Feel Homemade In Dallas
On the weekend, you won't catch me making brunch at home. Not that I dislike trying new ways to cook scrambled eggs or whipping up fluffy pancakes to a tee. Really, it's simply that Dallas' brunch scene is too much fun. Once Saturday and Sunday roll around, the city buzzes with energy — mimosa glasses are clinking, and lines form out the door. Few restaurants are left out of the mix; there are terrific midday bites to be had at pizzerias, steakhouses, bars, and more.
Personally, I'm most fond of the low-key local spots that taste homemade. In addition to well-executed breakfast classics, such eateries lend a comforting charm that keeps my weekend on a chill note. There's no need for a reservation, queues are manageable, and I won't feel stressed about the bill, either. Thankfully, Dallas is filled with such neighborhood gems, frequented by loyal customers and newcomers alike. Each one offers its own allure, letting me rotate through abundant options as the weekends roll by.
Jonathon's serves my favorite chicken and waffles in town
While chicken and waffles may leave the rest of the world confused, this combo's allure makes perfect sense to me. The pairing of crispy poultry on a soft waffle is a winning weekend meal, especially when executed with care. I love fried chicken that's juicy and not thickly battered, placed on a classic waffle that doesn't steal the show. Oh, and good gravy? That's not a plus, it's essential. Of the many Dallas spots, Jonathon's best nails the dish.
The diner operates two locations: a newer outlet in North Dallas, and one in Oak Cliff, the neighborhood where the eatery started. I prefer swinging by the latter, grabbing a table on the cute porch or patio if I can. The decor is rustic yet charming, with friendly and efficient service to match. The vibes are good — but I come here specifically with chicken and waffles in mind.
Jonathon's sells a generous portion, with a huge chicken-fried chicken cutlet dropped on a nearly identically sized Belgian waffle. The eatery liberally seasons the batter with black pepper, and doesn't hold back on the excellent peppered cream gravy, either, so there's no fear of blandness or dryness here. Alongside an order of brunch potatoes or pancakes, the dish can satiate two — although I'll often consume one on its own.
Goodfriend Package delivers artisanal bodega fare
Located in a joint space with the excellent Cultivar Coffee, Goodfriend Package dishes out bodega magic. A no-frills, counter-service restaurant, the printed menu and handwritten specials outline seemingly straightforward offerings, split into two "Breakfast" and "Not Breakfast" sections. The focus is all on extra-meaty sandwiches, house-made biscuits, as well as breakfast toasts and hashes. It's a comforting lineup — turned magical by Goodfriend Package's attention to detail.
The restaurant makes just about every bite from scratch, including curing its own meats and whipping up sauce. I'll place an order and watch ingredients sizzle away on the huge griddle, picking up that deep, seasoned flavor you just can't replicate at home. Whether I go for an egg, bacon, sausage, and scrapple hash or the Veginator — a beloved vegetable omelet contained in sourdough — the food tastes homey, yet shockingly flavorful.
For a heavier brunch option, I'll often order a sandwich, too. I've tried incredible Reuben sandwiches here; the corned beef tastes artisanal, and Goodfriend's bread uniquely marbles rye and white dough together. Plus, I'll always add an order of the fluffy, fresh biscuits, which frequently rotate in flavor (hatch chile is my favorite). Goodfriend Package gets the small details right, making it one of my favorite Dallas spots.
Timeless diner classics meet welcoming neighborhood vibes at Goldrush
Goldrush Café encapsulates the allure of the best old-school diners — perfected simplicity, time-worn charm, and friendly service. The snug, family-owned space contains a handful of tables and booths, with a musical nod in the decor; the menu is even printed on a vinyl. I love the throwback atmosphere, complete with a friendly cast of longtime regulars. Goldrush has operated for well over 40 years, a history that's immediately apparent.
The food matches the character. I'm a fan of the Tex-Mex-influenced John Wayne, featuring perfectly crispy hash browns, chorizo, and eggs, all contained in a tortilla and covered in salsa. For a dish more Southern in tone, the chicken-fried steak and eggs hit the spot. The blueberry pancakes stack up better than anywhere else in town, with a comforting fluffiness that transports me to childhood.
Not to mention, Goldrush staff is super easygoing with customization, letting me (and other customers) piece together a brunch with a preferred style of eggs, meats, biscuits, fruit, and more. If there's a breakfast item I'm craving, they'll serve it — down to a bowl of cereal. Last but not least, a mug of classic diner coffee rounds out the experience. Mixing tried-and-true recipes with the right touch, Goldrush delivers homemade soul in spades.
I stop by Xaman Café for excellent coffee and Mexican eats
I'm a huge fan of small cafes with excellent food — a niche often overlooked in Dallas. Yet Oak Cliff's Xaman Café perfectly executes the concept, with ancestral Mexican cooking and house-roasted coffee, all in a bright, wood-accented space. A plate of crisp yet saucy chilaquiles is among my all-time favorite brunch dishes, and Xaman Café crafts an incredible rendition. The salsa is aromatic, and I can taste the high-quality corn in the tortillas, with just the right amount of cheese sprinkled on top. The molletes — bread filled with beans and Oaxacan cheese — lend a rich and earthy tone to the brunch experience.
The food's delicious, but the cafe's drinks play an equally pivotal role. The Oaxacan mocha delectably meshes rich cocoa notes with espresso, landing among my favorite caffeinated drinks in town. The horchata iced latte is creative, delicately blending coffee with spice. And while drinking at brunch isn't my typical forte, the complex, mezcal-based espresso martini always entices. From the beautiful ceramics to the light-filled space, Xaman Café's thoughtfulness constructs a Mexican brunch experience that keeps me coming back.
Garden Cafe offers fresh fare in a pleasant patio space
When the wait time gets long and everyone's hungry, it's easy to lose sight of the point of brunch — to sit back, relax, and catch up with friends. Few spots in town offer a more leisurely backdrop than aptly named Garden Cafe. Tucked away in East Dallas, I love relaxing at one of the small tables, surrounded by the restaurant's vegetable garden.
The cafe's fresh and lively dishes mesh perfectly with the surroundings. A confluence of Southern and Mexican influences, the menu charms with Texas style. On some visits, I order the country ham eggs Benedict — served on a masterfully crafted biscuit — and on others, the Nashville hot chicken, with its expertly balanced tangy-spicy sauce. An order of chilaquiles or huevos rancheros is always in my rotation; I love Garden Cafe's zesty, fresh salsas. I'll round out the meal with exceptionally prepared coffee. Sitting outside, enjoying a cortado alongside fluffy French toast can't be beat. A visit to Garden Cafe lifts my spirits, bringing out the best of a brunch experience.