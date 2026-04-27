5 Local Spots I Hit For Brunch That Feel Homemade In Dallas

While chicken and waffles may leave the rest of the world confused, this combo's allure makes perfect sense to me. The pairing of crispy poultry on a soft waffle is a winning weekend meal, especially when executed with care. I love fried chicken that's juicy and not thickly battered, placed on a classic waffle that doesn't steal the show. Oh, and good gravy? That's not a plus, it's essential. Of the many Dallas spots, Jonathon's best nails the dish.

The diner operates two locations: a newer outlet in North Dallas, and one in Oak Cliff, the neighborhood where the eatery started. I prefer swinging by the latter, grabbing a table on the cute porch or patio if I can. The decor is rustic yet charming, with friendly and efficient service to match. The vibes are good — but I come here specifically with chicken and waffles in mind.

Jonathon's sells a generous portion, with a huge chicken-fried chicken cutlet dropped on a nearly identically sized Belgian waffle. The eatery liberally seasons the batter with black pepper, and doesn't hold back on the excellent peppered cream gravy, either, so there's no fear of blandness or dryness here. Alongside an order of brunch potatoes or pancakes, the dish can satiate two — although I'll often consume one on its own.