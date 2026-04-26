The State That Produces The Most Strawberries Isn't Florida
In the grand scheme of things, Florida is a major agricultural powerhouse. It's the nation's primary supplier of certain produce like oranges, sugarcane, and other citrus fruits. But stealing the spotlight from the Sunshine State is California, which is frequently named the agricultural capital of the United States. For example, while Florida is the nation's second-largest strawberry producer, its output pales in comparison to California, which accounts for a staggering 90% of strawberry production (per World Population Review).
Let's lay out the numbers. Before we start, the unit of weight used for large commodities like agricultural goods is hundredweight (CWT), which is 100 pounds in North America. In 2024, Florida produced an impressive 3.3 million CWT of strawberries, which is dwarfed by California's 29 million CWT (per World Population Review). To make California's role as a strawberry producer even more impressive, the United States also happens to be the second-largest global producer of strawberries. As is often the case with agricultural rankings, it falls behind China. However, this position puts California at the forefront of not only national strawberry production but also positions the state as a major global force in strawberry production.
The industry is estimated to provide around $5 billion to the U.S. economy. Aside from feeding the nation, approximately 16% of Californian strawberries are exported internationally. However, despite California's position as the dominant strawberry grower, Florida still plays an important role, as its winter harvest fills the seasonal gap when California's production declines. This helps to ensure a consistent year-round supply of fresh ruby red strawberries across the United States.
What makes California a great spot for strawberry growing
California is the top grower of many of our favorite fruits and vegetables, like avocados, tomatoes, and artichokes. However, many of these crops aren't actually native to the region. This is where strawberries differ, and one of our favorite facts about them is that several wild species are native to the state. The reason why strawberries (and so many other) crops thrive in California is thanks to its favorable growing climate. The majority of strawberries are grown along the central and southern coast — an area characterized by mild, sunny days and cool nights year-round.
California's ideal weather also makes the strawberries taste better. During the warm days, strawberries photosynthesise and produce sugars, and when the cool nights roll in, they rest and don't require these sugars for energy. This is why Californian strawberries are known to be particularly sweet and delicious. Thanks to the state's large size, peak production shifts from the warmer southern regions early in the year to cooler northern areas as the weather warms. This creates a long peak season that ensures long availability of high-quality strawberries spanning early spring to late summer.
The state is also home to the University of California, Davis, a leading centre for agricultural research and the UC Davis Strawberry Breeding Program. The program has had a major global impact, with around 60% of strawberries grown worldwide derived from varieties developed there (per UC Davis). Some of the most notable Californian varieties include grocery-store staples like Albion and Monterey. But if you want to explore the higher-end strawberry options, you can also find $19-a-piece Japanese strawberries for sale at the luxury Californian grocer Erewhon.