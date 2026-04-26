The State That Produces The Most Strawberries Isn't Florida

In the grand scheme of things, Florida is a major agricultural powerhouse. It's the nation's primary supplier of certain produce like oranges, sugarcane, and other citrus fruits. But stealing the spotlight from the Sunshine State is California, which is frequently named the agricultural capital of the United States. For example, while Florida is the nation's second-largest strawberry producer, its output pales in comparison to California, which accounts for a staggering 90% of strawberry production (per World Population Review).

Let's lay out the numbers. Before we start, the unit of weight used for large commodities like agricultural goods is hundredweight (CWT), which is 100 pounds in North America. In 2024, Florida produced an impressive 3.3 million CWT of strawberries, which is dwarfed by California's 29 million CWT (per World Population Review). To make California's role as a strawberry producer even more impressive, the United States also happens to be the second-largest global producer of strawberries. As is often the case with agricultural rankings, it falls behind China. However, this position puts California at the forefront of not only national strawberry production but also positions the state as a major global force in strawberry production.

The industry is estimated to provide around $5 billion to the U.S. economy. Aside from feeding the nation, approximately 16% of Californian strawberries are exported internationally. However, despite California's position as the dominant strawberry grower, Florida still plays an important role, as its winter harvest fills the seasonal gap when California's production declines. This helps to ensure a consistent year-round supply of fresh ruby red strawberries across the United States.