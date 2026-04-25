61 Years Ago, This Boomer Grocery Store Cheese Was Introduced
Cheese is one of the best human inventions of all time (fight us!), and it has enjoyed a particularly storied history in the U.S. From the invention of Monterey Jack in California and Colby in Wisconsin, to the evolution of macaroni and cheese, this versatile dairy product is basically its own food group in America. There is one major moment in the timeline of cheese, though, that receives an extra bit of distinction. In 1965, in the era of the Baby Boom, Kraft first released its individually wrapped cheese singles.
These were game-changers, because while the inventors behind the Kraft brand, Norman and his brother James, had perfected a sliced cheese product in 1950, it still came with its own user issues. Specifically, the cheese slices, which had uniformity going for them, would stick together, and a tear here or there would defeat the purpose of the pre-slicing. So the Krafts modified a new cheese-wrapping technology to suit their needs and, in the mid-1960s, debuted cheese that was not just pre-sliced perfection, but where each slice was individually packaged in a (for that time) fancy plastic wrap. People could now pull a piece of American cheese from their refrigerators without worrying about having to reseal the whole block.
Simple Kraft singles remain a powerful force in modern cooking
Since their arrival in American grocery stores near the end of the Baby Boom, Kraft wrapped cheese singles have left an indelible impression on the culinary landscape (they're actually one of Martha Stewart's favorite snacks), while insinuating themselves into some of the most unlikely places. By virtue of their convenience, they are an easy grab for home cooks. An earnest Redditor showed off their Kraft single-made grilled cheese sandwiches and received praise for the creations, with one commenter applauding them, saying, "You can never go wrong with the basics. Humble, yet powerful."
Kraft singles (and their ilk) have also become the go-to cheese slices for topping a classic burger. This is even addressed in the 2022 film "The Menu," with Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy. When Taylor-Joy's character asks for American cheese on her burger, Fiennes' character responds by telling her that her choice is, in fact, the best option for a burger because of its superior melting capabilities.
Speaking of, emulsifiers are the reason the product is so good at melting without splitting, and it's because of these ingredients that American cheese tastes so good on ramen and other comfort foods — think steaming bowls of chili or loaded baked potato soup. A few slices of Kraft singles in a hot broth melt down and become one with the boiling liquid, creating a creamier, richer consistency and taste that mimics dishes found in real restaurants.