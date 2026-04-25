61 Years Ago, This Boomer Grocery Store Cheese Was Introduced

Cheese is one of the best human inventions of all time (fight us!), and it has enjoyed a particularly storied history in the U.S. From the invention of Monterey Jack in California and Colby in Wisconsin, to the evolution of macaroni and cheese, this versatile dairy product is basically its own food group in America. There is one major moment in the timeline of cheese, though, that receives an extra bit of distinction. In 1965, in the era of the Baby Boom, Kraft first released its individually wrapped cheese singles.

These were game-changers, because while the inventors behind the Kraft brand, Norman and his brother James, had perfected a sliced cheese product in 1950, it still came with its own user issues. Specifically, the cheese slices, which had uniformity going for them, would stick together, and a tear here or there would defeat the purpose of the pre-slicing. So the Krafts modified a new cheese-wrapping technology to suit their needs and, in the mid-1960s, debuted cheese that was not just pre-sliced perfection, but where each slice was individually packaged in a (for that time) fancy plastic wrap. People could now pull a piece of American cheese from their refrigerators without worrying about having to reseal the whole block.