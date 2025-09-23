A Cheesy History: How Mac And Cheese Was Invented

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cheesy and easy, few dishes feel more American than macaroni and cheese. But the story of this comfort food starts long before the boxed dinners and bubbling casserole dishes you may know from your grandma's kitchen, and, in fact, far from the United States. According to Epicurious, the earliest echoes of cheesy pasta date to 160 B.C., when Roman senator Marcus Porcius Cato wrote (in passing) about a layered baked dish including cheese and an ancient pasta dough called "placenta." By the Middle Ages, pasta-and-cheese pairings cropped up across Europe. Italian cookbooks like "Liber de Coquina" had recipes for what we would consider lasagna. Keep in mind this ancient lasagna didn't have tomato sauce, as tomatoes were brought over from the Americas in the 16th century. Instead, it featured two-inch squares of pasta that were layered and baked with a type of raw cheese – a rustic and simple form of macaroni and cheese, but pasta and cheese nonetheless.

By the 14th century, a famous English cookbook, "The Forme of Cury: A Roll of Ancient English Cookery Compiled," by the palace chefs of King Richard II, detailed a recipe for makerouns, which was essentially boiled macaroni topped with melted butter and grated cheese. Renaissance chefs later refined the formula — Maestro Martino authored a recipe for Roman macaroni, which included parmesan, butter, but also sugar and cinnamon, transforming it into a staple of aristocrats and edging it somewhat closer to the mac and cheese we know today. By the 18th century, macaroni and cheese, creamy, buttery, and savory, was a symbol of cosmopolitan dining in England and France. It was this French recipe, following centuries of evolution, that was then mastered by American chef James Hemings.