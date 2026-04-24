The 2-Pan Method For Perfect Blackened Fish

Charring food isn't the same as blackening it, which makes this style of cooking a bit tricky for most first-timers. Things only get more complex when you introduce a delicate protein like fish, but luckily, all you need is a cast-iron pan, a non-stick pan, and a fish filet only seasoned on one side to guarantee great results.

To get that trademark, almost burnt exterior, you need quick exposure to high heat. This is why you need a cast-iron, as they're able to absorb tons and tons of heat without becoming damaged. Once your cast-iron takes on a dull, flat coloring, this mean's it's borderline red hot and ready for your meat. Add your oiled and seasoned fish, herb side down, and let it smoke like crazy for a couple of minutes to char those herbs and spices.

Once it's done, you'll see why you only seasoned one side of the filet. Traditional blackening recipes call for flipping the fish from one side to the other to develop a good crust without truly burning the seasonings, but then you run the risk of breaking your delicate filet. Instead, by heavily seasoning only one side, you can let the unseasoned part finish cooking in a non-stick pan, bringing the whole protein to a food-safe temperature. This method is especially great for thick filets, like great big cod steaks, which will turn to charcoal on the outside by the time the interior finished.