Why The Introduction Of Blackened Redfish Caused A Fishing Ban

Trendy dishes often cause a wave of attention and sometimes even mania (cronuts, anyone?), but only one comes to mind for needing to involve the Federal government: chef Paul Prudhomme's blackened redfish. Redfish, also known as red drum, are found in the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. They have a firm yet tender texture and a mild flavor, making them perfect for coating in vibrant spices. Prudhomme dipped the fish fillets in butter and dredged them in a flavor medley including cayenne, paprika, thyme, and oregano. He then seared the fillets in a scorching hot pan, creating a charred, blackened crust.

Prudhomme introduced the dish at his New Orleans restaurant in 1981. It quickly caught on, and from coast to coast, the country went crazy for blackened redfish. Lines formed outside Prudhomme's restaurant, and Cajun cuisine made a name for itself outside of the South. Prudhomme was soon catapulted to worldwide fame, and the dish became synonymous with New Orleans.

The dish was meant for redfish native to the Louisiana coast, but due to its immense popularity, commercial fishermen caught any redfish they could find. Overfishing began to take a toll on the population, with 12.7 million pounds harvested in just one year in the Gulf alone (per Alabama Cooperative Extension System). The government acted quickly, and a full-on ban on commercial fishing of redfish was fully in effect by 1987. Worry over the depletion of the species also led to quantity and size restrictions for recreational fishing.