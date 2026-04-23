Alton Brown Absolutely Hates This Food And Said It's Impossible To Make It Taste Good

We all know the saying — one man's trash is another man's liver. Er, treasure. Look, we don't claim to be poets, but we were interested to learn that Alton Brown — a man known as much for his culinary curiosity as his scientific precision in the kitchen — once told Food Network that, out of all the mystery ingredients featured on his TV show "Chopped," one stands out as his personal nemesis. "Anybody that tells you that calf liver can be good is lying," he proclaimed.

Liver itself is an organ meat, also known as offal — a culinary term that includes specialty cuts like tripe, foie gras (fattened duck or goose liver), sweetbreads (which are neither sweet nor bread), and kidneys. Calf liver, in particular, refers to livers taken from cows under one year old; fans tend to like it for its tender texture and mild flavor in comparison to mature beef liver. It's often served with caramelized onions, and is typically soaked in milk before getting pan-seared to help neutralize the iron, which can taste bitter or even metallic. You know how some folks think blood sausage tastes like pennies? Same idea.

Of course, the dish has its fair share of detractors as well — many people simply can't get over that musky, ferrous flavor, while others are put off by how easy it is to overcook, which turns the texture tough and rubbery. That said, those who love it get plenty of vitamin A and B12 per serving, making it a nutrient-dense choice.