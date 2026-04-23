Alton Brown Absolutely Hates This Food And Said It's Impossible To Make It Taste Good
We all know the saying — one man's trash is another man's liver. Er, treasure. Look, we don't claim to be poets, but we were interested to learn that Alton Brown — a man known as much for his culinary curiosity as his scientific precision in the kitchen — once told Food Network that, out of all the mystery ingredients featured on his TV show "Chopped," one stands out as his personal nemesis. "Anybody that tells you that calf liver can be good is lying," he proclaimed.
Liver itself is an organ meat, also known as offal — a culinary term that includes specialty cuts like tripe, foie gras (fattened duck or goose liver), sweetbreads (which are neither sweet nor bread), and kidneys. Calf liver, in particular, refers to livers taken from cows under one year old; fans tend to like it for its tender texture and mild flavor in comparison to mature beef liver. It's often served with caramelized onions, and is typically soaked in milk before getting pan-seared to help neutralize the iron, which can taste bitter or even metallic. You know how some folks think blood sausage tastes like pennies? Same idea.
Of course, the dish has its fair share of detractors as well — many people simply can't get over that musky, ferrous flavor, while others are put off by how easy it is to overcook, which turns the texture tough and rubbery. That said, those who love it get plenty of vitamin A and B12 per serving, making it a nutrient-dense choice.
Liver is a versatile, albeit polarizing, ingredient
Alton Brown isn't exactly alone in his distaste for calf liver — or, at least, liver in general. It's a dish Ina Garten refuses to cook, and Guy Fieri has publicly declared his aversion to the organ meat several times. However, if you find yourself curious to try it, there are plenty of proponents of the delicacy; what's more, if digging into a hearty plate of liver and onions feels like too much too soon, there are a handful of beginner-friendly preparations you can explore.
Perhaps the idea of biting into a thick, unfamiliar cut isn't your idea of a good time; in that case, kicking off your culinary adventure with a veal liver pâté — which can be spread on your favorite bread and topped with garnishes like cornichons, cranberry sauce, or grainy mustard — is a perfect entry point. If you find the flavor profile agreeable, you can graduate to foie grad, or even pan-seared medallions.
In the event veal doesn't fit into your diet, fluffy chopped liver is a relatively common dish at many Jewish holidays that's typically made with chicken liver — its texture is light and airy, and the offal taste is balanced with hard-boiled eggs and schmaltz. Alternatively, pork liver mousse offers an even silkier consistency for those wary of grainier textures and would be right at home on a charcuterie platter.