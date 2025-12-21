Ina Garten Refuses To Cook These 2 Dishes

While there are a handful of foods Ina Garten doesn't like, the Barefoot Contessa is famous for finding workarounds and substitutions, even alternatives for cilantro haters. But on "Good Hang with Amy Poehler," Garten mentioned two dishes her friend hates — liver and onions and tongue — and she said, "You never, never need to cook either one of them."

While many cultures revere organ meat, American offal recipes largely came from needing budget-friendly meals during times when meat wasn't very available. During the Great Depression, whatever meat could be found was often cooked to shoeleather to remove any possible contaminants and parasites. After World War II, economic prosperity and new breeds of animals that provided more meat largely eliminated the need to eat classics like tongue and liver. These proteins quickly overtook American tables, so liver and onions and tongue didn't get much recipe development, leaving them with Depression-era cooking styles.

While Garten is no stranger to organ meat, her Jewish-Brooklyn upbringing led her to other dishes like chopped chicken livers instead. Both liver and onions and tongue are hard meats to adopt later in life, so if you don't grow up eating them, chances are you'll never really develop a taste for them. Garten instead likes to keep things simple, focusing on applying advanced techniques to more humble recipes that don't focus quite so much on time.