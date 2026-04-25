The Best Texas Roadhouse Dipping Sauce Is A Fiery Classic

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Understandably, Texas Roadhouse's affordable steaks are the restaurant chain's claim to fame; however, we implore you not to sleep on its array of dipping sauces. Not only are they made in-house, but according to our taste tester, who ranked eight of the chain's offerings, the Cajun horseradish is an absolute must-try.

While the lowest-performing option, the tartar sauce, was dinged for not being the most versatile (it would pair great with beer-battered fish and chips, but beyond seafood, it's just not as multipurpose), the winning dipper scored points because it complements a wide variety of other Texas Roadhouse dishes. It's bold, but not so overly spicy as to deter sensitive palates; its zesty kick cuts through the fried, deliciously decadent appetizers it accompanies, such as the Cactus Blossom and the Rattlesnake Bites, but its savory profile could just as easily harmonize with a prime rib or a loaded baked potato.

As for what's in the sauce, exactly? The exact formula is a mystery, but enterprising fans have tried to make their own copycat recipes, which typically feature mayo for creaminess, sour cream for tang, prepared horseradish for heat, and some combination of cayenne, chili sauce, or Cajun seasoning. Of course, if you're not up to making your own blend, you can always grab a tub of the Cactus Blossom Dip from Walmart. It may not be the exact same sauce you get in the restaurant, but it's a convenient alternative if you're craving those zippy flavors at home.