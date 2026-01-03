5 Celebrity Chefs That You May Have Forgotten About

Today, food media spans many formats: you might turn to TikTok for cooking inspo, tune into a podcast, or search for a video on Youtube. While TV cooking shows still circulate, they no longer dominate the medium as they once did. With so much widely available food content, it's easy to forget the celebrity chefs who once reigned on screen.

The concept of a celebrity chef dates back at least to the 19th century, but beginning in the 20th, these figures typically used television to promote cooking. Following the trailblazing Julia Child, who achieved nationwide culinary fame with the 1963 debut of "The French Chef," food celebrities have continued to evolve the craft in diverse ways.

Some emerged soon after those foundational moments — Food Network only launched as a cable channel in 1993 — and have kept cooking ever since, drawing niche audiences. Others diversified into off-camera ventures, trading the spotlight for work within the industry. Understandably, it's hard to keep track of all the influential figures in the media landscape, especially as time passes. So whether you're revisiting old memories or meeting a new star, many individuals have delivered a lasting culinary impact.