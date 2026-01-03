5 Celebrity Chefs That You May Have Forgotten About
Today, food media spans many formats: you might turn to TikTok for cooking inspo, tune into a podcast, or search for a video on Youtube. While TV cooking shows still circulate, they no longer dominate the medium as they once did. With so much widely available food content, it's easy to forget the celebrity chefs who once reigned on screen.
The concept of a celebrity chef dates back at least to the 19th century, but beginning in the 20th, these figures typically used television to promote cooking. Following the trailblazing Julia Child, who achieved nationwide culinary fame with the 1963 debut of "The French Chef," food celebrities have continued to evolve the craft in diverse ways.
Some emerged soon after those foundational moments — Food Network only launched as a cable channel in 1993 — and have kept cooking ever since, drawing niche audiences. Others diversified into off-camera ventures, trading the spotlight for work within the industry. Understandably, it's hard to keep track of all the influential figures in the media landscape, especially as time passes. So whether you're revisiting old memories or meeting a new star, many individuals have delivered a lasting culinary impact.
Sara Moulton shaped media during Food Network's infancy
Sara Moulton boasts a truly one-of-a-kind food media résumé. Her show "Cooking Live" was among the first on Food Network, and she even worked closely with Julia Child. Moulton also co-founded the New York Women's Culinary Alliance in 1982 and has remained a lifelong advocate for women's equality.
Yet simply by virtue of her departure from Food Network in 2004, not everyone may be aware of her deeply influential legacy. Her original show "Cooking Live" blended culinary tidbits with live call-ins — a pioneering format fondly remembered by fans. Furthermore, Moulton helped propel the early careers of figures like Anthony Bourdain and Aarón Sánchez, at a time when few women held roles in food media.
Since those formative years, Moulton has continued to offer a wealth of culinary knowledge. She still hosts "Sara's Weeknight Meals" on PBS, now in its 14th season since its 2008 debut. The show frequently incorporates travel, whether cruising through France or showcasing Turkish cuisine. She's also released four cookbooks focused on effective, accessible home-cooking approaches, and contributes regularly to Christopher Kimball's "Milk Street Radio," sharing insights from her storied career. If you're unfamiliar with her work, now's a good time to tune in — Moulton is a savvy culinary figure not to forget.
Cat Cora has evolved remarkably beyond the Kitchen Stadium
Over 13 seasons, "Iron Chef America" captivated audiences with all-out culinary competition in a stadium setting. Fans will remember Iron Chef Cat Cora — the first woman to hold the prestigious title — who delivered unforgettable dishes influenced by her Southern and Greek heritage. Yet once the show wrapped in 2018, Cora did not rejoin for the 2017 reboot, "Iron Chef Gauntlet," leading to a quieter public image.
Cora still makes television appearances, such as hosting and judging on the 2017 American launch of "My Kitchen Rules" on FOX, as well as on ABC's "Family Food Fight," which debuted in 2019. But most of her pursuits now lie away from media. She's an accomplished restaurateur, opening delicious concepts in airport food courts, sports stadiums, and even Disney World, in addition to brick-and-mortar restaurants from San Francisco to Singapore.
Equally impressively, Cat Cora has long engaged in philanthropy, which she continues through numerous initiatives. She launched and runs the nonprofit Chefs for Humanity, aimed at reducing global hunger, and founded the Women's Empowerment Culinary Internship Program in 2018. Backed by countless other efforts, Cora has received both the President's Volunteer Service Award and the President's Lifetime Achievement Award from Barack Obama. Though no longer dazzling audiences in on-screen competitions, her ongoing work is nothing short of remarkable.
Ming Tsai continues his legacy through food and advocacy
James Beard Award–winning chef and TV host Ming Tsai has graced food media screens for so long, it's easy to underestimate the scope of his accomplishments. A longtime educator and restaurateur, Tsai opened the door to Asian-inspired dining for generations. He began his television career with the award-winning show "East Meets West," skillfully blending Asian and American cooking traditions into an approachable format.
To this day, Tsai continues to host "Simply Ming," the longest-running culinary program on PBS, on air since 2003. In 2022, he was named one of five Iron Chefs on Netflix's reboot "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend". In recent years, Tsai has also expanded into new media, running a successful TikTok account and frequently appearing on podcasts.
Off-screen, Tsai is active in philanthropy, serving as an ambassador for World Central Kitchen and spearheading initiatives to combat AAPI hate. He's published five cookbooks and launched a vegan snack brand called MingBings. As of December 2025, he continues to operate BāBā, an Asian-inspired restaurant in Big Sky, Montana. Whether you're cooking up a Ming Tsai recipe — like turkey smoked with tea — or tuning into "Simply Ming", his decades-long legacy is undeniable.
Mary Ann Esposito hosts the longest-running cooking show
For traditional takes on Italian cuisine, food lovers have long turned to Mary Ann Esposito. The TV host and chef has led her show "Ciao Italia" since 1989, making it the longest-running culinary series in the U.S. Although the show may not air in primetime, its roster of guests reflects Esposito's culinary stature: Jacques Pépin and Julia Child have both made multiple appearances.
Yet Esposito is a momentous culinary figure in her own right. The granddaughter of a Sicilian and Neapolitan women, she has forged an appreciation for traditional Italian cuisine in the U.S. like few others. The range of recipes she's released is astounding, with 14 published cookbooks to her name. And her connection to the Mediterranean nation is furthered by years of travel to the country, both for television and as a host for group trips. Such a cross-continental connection has led to recognition like a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Order Sons of Italy in America, as well as an honorary doctorate from Saint Anselm College. Despite such formal accolades, Esposito's work still deserves more mainstream attention. She's a versatile educator who delivers rustic, uncompromising, yet approachable Italian dishes everyone should try, spanning from salads to baked goods.
Rick Bayless pioneered media covering Mexican cuisine
Oklahoma-born Rick Bayless has established an impressive portfolio of restaurants, cookbooks, and food media, all dedicated to highlighting Mexican cuisine. Yet since Bayless now infrequently conducts media interviews and stopped filming his long-running PBS show "Mexico: One Plate at a Time with Rick Bayless" (which aired from 2003 to 2019), it's easy to forget the chef's incredible breadth of work.
The son of restaurateurs, Bayless was inspired by his travels to Mexico to dedicate his career to the country's diverse culinary traditions. He first opened the successful Frontera Grill in Chicago in 1987, and later Topolobampo in the same building, which granted him a Michelin star. He also released award-winning cookbooks like "Rick Bayless's Mexican Kitchen: Capturing the Vibrant Flavors of a World-Class Cuisine" in 1996, while already making forays into food media.
Over the next several decades, Bayless achieved incredible career success showcasing the complex regional nature of Mexican cuisine to American audiences. He's received numerous James Beard awards for mediums ranging from work in podcasts, to restaurants, and as a humanitarian. Bayless has prepared a state dinner at the White House, launched a foundation for farmers, and created scholarships for culinary students. He continues to evolve and promote the complexity of Mexican cuisine — work that's earned him an Order of the Aztec Eagle from the Mexican government. Today, you can find Bayless' educational videos on his YouTube channel, making it easy to learn from his accomplished career.