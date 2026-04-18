This Fast Food Restaurant's Steak Sandwiches Failed In The '90s

Back in the aughts, you could satisfy your craving for some serious meatiness with a now-discontinued four-patty monstrosity from Burger King. And even before that, in the 1990s, the chain got creative with a meatloaf sandwich, but that comfort classic wasn't much of a win, lasting less than a year. A similar failure occurred in the same decade when the change decided to reintroduce a steak sandwich on its menu.

Burger King's Chopped Beefsteak Sandwich was on the menu in the late 1970s and a portion of the 1980s — when you could order it from the counter and eat it in-house or take it to go. It was later discontinued, only to return in the 1990s during BK's brief dive into table service as part of its Specialty Sandwich line (which included things like Veal Parmigiana and Roast Beef). However, it didn't achieve long-term popularity then, either. Served on a sub roll, the steak sported grill marks similar to its well-known flame-broiled patties. Once arranged on the bread, it was topped with lettuce, onion rings, and barbecue sauce.

In theory, a big slab of beef with barbecue sauce and onion rings on a giant toasted roll may sound like a winning combination, but it was lauded as a soggy mess, with a sauce that left diners wanting. A commenter on Facebook wrote, "Now that I think about it, the sauce messed it up for me," while another chimed in to mention digestive issues associated with the onion rings.