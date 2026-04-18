This Fast Food Restaurant's Steak Sandwiches Failed In The '90s
Back in the aughts, you could satisfy your craving for some serious meatiness with a now-discontinued four-patty monstrosity from Burger King. And even before that, in the 1990s, the chain got creative with a meatloaf sandwich, but that comfort classic wasn't much of a win, lasting less than a year. A similar failure occurred in the same decade when the change decided to reintroduce a steak sandwich on its menu.
Burger King's Chopped Beefsteak Sandwich was on the menu in the late 1970s and a portion of the 1980s — when you could order it from the counter and eat it in-house or take it to go. It was later discontinued, only to return in the 1990s during BK's brief dive into table service as part of its Specialty Sandwich line (which included things like Veal Parmigiana and Roast Beef). However, it didn't achieve long-term popularity then, either. Served on a sub roll, the steak sported grill marks similar to its well-known flame-broiled patties. Once arranged on the bread, it was topped with lettuce, onion rings, and barbecue sauce.
In theory, a big slab of beef with barbecue sauce and onion rings on a giant toasted roll may sound like a winning combination, but it was lauded as a soggy mess, with a sauce that left diners wanting. A commenter on Facebook wrote, "Now that I think about it, the sauce messed it up for me," while another chimed in to mention digestive issues associated with the onion rings.
Some loved (and may want to recreate) Burger King's Chopped Beefsteak Sandwich
Not everyone disliked the sandwich. One YouTube commenter was particularly enthusiastic, writing, "Wish they'd bring it back. The packet of sauce to put on it was delicious! They should bottle and sell that recipe," while another echoed the sentiments on a different YouTube post: "I remember this! These were the best sandwiches! I wish they'd bring them back." Meanwhile, one Redditor had such fond memories of the sandwich that they were asking for advice on how to recreate it.
Burger King didn't appear to be vocal about the reason for the discontinuation of the sandwich, but since it's been gone for decades, it seems unlikely it will make a return. However, some have likened it to the Rodeo Burger, which features the brand's signature patty topped with onion rings and barbecue sauce. However, unlike the Chopped Beefsteak Sandwich, it comes on a burger bun and doesn't use the same cut of meat. But if you're looking for a similar flavor profile to the sandwich of the past, it might be the closest version.
If you were a fan of the long-lost steak sandwich, you can try to recreate it at home. For the beef, one Redditor suggested using cube steak. Then, grill it up and let it rest while you toast a sub roll and top it with lettuce. Grab your steak, nestle it on the greens, then arrange extra crispy onion rings on top and give it a drizzle of your favorite steak or barbecue sauce. If you're going for authenticity, you can use sauce straight from Burger King, or you can choose one from the store that goes best with steak.