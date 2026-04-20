Why You Should Avoid Texas Roadhouse's Green Beans

Even though Texas Roadhouse didn't actually start in Texas, the restaurant's menu lives up to the state's slogan — everything's bigger there. It boasts a lengthy list of options, from the steaks that it's known for to ribs, seafood, country dinners, sandwiches, starters, and more. And if you're looking for a side dish, it has you covered with at least 16 options. But if you're looking for the freshest flavor and texture, you might want to steer clear of the green beans, according to Food Republic's taste tester.

In a ranking of every single available side dish, the green beans didn't land in the bottom spot, but they came close, clocking in as the second worst. The primary strike against them was the fact that they appeared to have been canned instead of fresh. Even the inclusion of bacon, butter, and onion couldn't salvage the bowl of beans for the tester or their dining companion.

Some reviewers in one Facebook group seem to agree that the beans are better left unordered. One user stated, "I love green beans and bacon, but definitely not theirs! I do not care for the smoked part they do to them. Bleck." Another user wrote: "Uck, the last time I got them they were terrible so I haven't ordered since[,] but I love the rest of their food!" Several also mentioned a specific aversion to canned green beans, similar to the taste tester. However, opinions were split. Some enthusiastically professed their appreciation for the dish, with a few giving a nod to nostalgia, mentioning its similarity to a home-cooked version.