Why You Should Avoid Texas Roadhouse's Green Beans
Even though Texas Roadhouse didn't actually start in Texas, the restaurant's menu lives up to the state's slogan — everything's bigger there. It boasts a lengthy list of options, from the steaks that it's known for to ribs, seafood, country dinners, sandwiches, starters, and more. And if you're looking for a side dish, it has you covered with at least 16 options. But if you're looking for the freshest flavor and texture, you might want to steer clear of the green beans, according to Food Republic's taste tester.
In a ranking of every single available side dish, the green beans didn't land in the bottom spot, but they came close, clocking in as the second worst. The primary strike against them was the fact that they appeared to have been canned instead of fresh. Even the inclusion of bacon, butter, and onion couldn't salvage the bowl of beans for the tester or their dining companion.
Some reviewers in one Facebook group seem to agree that the beans are better left unordered. One user stated, "I love green beans and bacon, but definitely not theirs! I do not care for the smoked part they do to them. Bleck." Another user wrote: "Uck, the last time I got them they were terrible so I haven't ordered since[,] but I love the rest of their food!" Several also mentioned a specific aversion to canned green beans, similar to the taste tester. However, opinions were split. Some enthusiastically professed their appreciation for the dish, with a few giving a nod to nostalgia, mentioning its similarity to a home-cooked version.
More reasons to avoid Texas Roadhouse's green beans
While everyone has a different palate, and some diners may not be deterred by canned green beans — which tend to be saltier and softer than their fresh counterparts, and can sometimes sport a metallic flavor — there may be a few other reasons to avoid the side dish at Texas Roadhouse. First, some diners think the restaurant cooks the beans for too long. One reviewer on Facebook commented that they're "overcooked" and "horrible," while another echoed that they're overdone. Other criticisms on the post included complaints of greasiness, a lack of flavor, sogginess, and too much smoky flavor.
Another concern that some diners have is that there is sugar in the beans. While some may just not enjoy the slight sweetness, others also consider it an unexpected detriment to their diet. One Reddit user alerted others that they confirmed with their server that the dish is made with sugar, triggering disappointment. One commenter replied, "Nooooooo. I was so happy when we went there and I was able to order what I thought was a keto-friendly meal."
If you're going to take a pass on the green beans at Texas Roadhouse, and you're looking for another veggie, consider corn or the house salad, which both landed in the middle of the Food Republic tester's rankings. But if you want the sides that scored the best, lean into the starches and opt for mac and cheese, a tasty baked potato, or the top dish: mashed potatoes and gravy.