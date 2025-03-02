Why Baked Potatoes Taste Better At Restaurants

It seems like no matter what you do as a home cook, some dishes just never turn out as well in your own kitchen as they do when a chef prepares them in a restaurant. When it comes to spuds, for instance, why do they always taste so much better when you're dining out? Is there a way to replicate the eating-out experience and make restaurant-worthy baked potatoes at home?

Food Republic turned to Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, for some answers. ”A great potato dish is all about technique, texture, and flavor, and restaurants have a few tricks up their sleeves that home cooks can use to take their spuds to the next level," Littley explained. "Baked potatoes, for example, taste better in restaurants because they're usually cooked slowly and evenly, often at a lower temperature for a longer period of time."

To get well-baked taters, a temp of around 300 degrees Fahrenheit is a good target if you have the time to give them a long bake. This way, the starch will have had enough time to hydrate, explode, and become fork-tender. If you need your spuds to cook faster, you can turn up the heat in your oven — but don't go beyond 450 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll know when they're done by some telltale signs, like fork tenderness and wrinkled skins. You can also check the internal temperature — between 208 and 211 Fahrenheit is the internal sweet spot you want for great texture. ”Cooking with potatoes is all about getting the texture just right and layering flavors in creative ways," Littley shared.