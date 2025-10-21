What's The Biggest Brewery In The US?

Beer is enjoyed worldwide, and the U.S. is no exception. From the days of the earliest settlers, brewing became embedded deep into American culture, giving rise to a wide array of homegrown styles. And while the small-scale craft breweries continue to push the boundary of beer styles, the U.S. is also home to some impressively large-scale beer-making operations. And according to a 2025 report released by the Brewers Association, it's Anheuser-Busch that ranks as the biggest brewery in the U.S.

Just glance at the brand's portfolio, and the company's leading status is easy to understand. You'll find a go-to Super Bowl macro brew lineup that includes beers like Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Budweiser, and Busch Light, among other selections. The St. Louis–based company operates 12 breweries in the U.S., with at least one location in Ohio brewing several million bottles a day. The company also heavily invests in other aspects of beer production, from hop growing, can manufacturing, and even railroad transportation.

And to add to the beer superlatives, Anheuser-Busch merged with Belgian based InBev in 2008, becoming the world's largest brewing group, holding around 500 brands. It's a level of dominance that's stirred controversy, especially as independent brewers struggle. Yet nevertheless, such figures position Anheuser-Busch ahead of its competitors.