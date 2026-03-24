The Nostalgic Midwestern Beer That's Been Around Since The 1800s

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Throughout the early and mid-2000s, many craft beer breweries started popping up (much to Anthony Bourdain's disapproval) all over the United States. And while they did offer thirsty patrons a variety of IPAs, rich stouts and porters, and both lagers and ales, there was one thing they all lacked: a long, storied history. Not that decades of beer-making automatically equate to an excellent brew, but there is something to be said about popping open the top of a cold one and imbibing over a century's worth of heritage. And that's exactly what you're doing when you crack into a Hamm's American classic lager.

You see, Hamm's has been churning out beer since 1865, back when it was named Excelsior Brewery by founder Theodore Hamm. He came from Germany, settled in St. Paul, Minnesota, and purchased an existing facility to begin creating and selling his product. It would be called Excelsior for the next three decades, until, finally, in 1896, it was renamed simply the Theodore Hamm Brewing Company.

With such an expansive history, Hamm's has been around for some tough times in America, including the Prohibition era, which was disastrous for breweries. Hamm's survived it, though, by pivoting to soft drinks; at one time, it was one of just six breweries in the entire state of Minnesota, where once there had been 10 times that many.