The Nostalgic Midwestern Beer That's Been Around Since The 1800s
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Throughout the early and mid-2000s, many craft beer breweries started popping up (much to Anthony Bourdain's disapproval) all over the United States. And while they did offer thirsty patrons a variety of IPAs, rich stouts and porters, and both lagers and ales, there was one thing they all lacked: a long, storied history. Not that decades of beer-making automatically equate to an excellent brew, but there is something to be said about popping open the top of a cold one and imbibing over a century's worth of heritage. And that's exactly what you're doing when you crack into a Hamm's American classic lager.
You see, Hamm's has been churning out beer since 1865, back when it was named Excelsior Brewery by founder Theodore Hamm. He came from Germany, settled in St. Paul, Minnesota, and purchased an existing facility to begin creating and selling his product. It would be called Excelsior for the next three decades, until, finally, in 1896, it was renamed simply the Theodore Hamm Brewing Company.
With such an expansive history, Hamm's has been around for some tough times in America, including the Prohibition era, which was disastrous for breweries. Hamm's survived it, though, by pivoting to soft drinks; at one time, it was one of just six breweries in the entire state of Minnesota, where once there had been 10 times that many.
Why Hamm's is still so appreciated today
As if surviving more than 150 years of history wasn't enough, Hamm's became, and has stayed, iconic among beer drinkers. Even today, amid a plethora of craft breweries and the rise of major beer titans like Budweiser, lovers of a good drink favor Hamm's — especially for how inexpensive it has remained. You can purchase a 30-pack for around $17 at Walmart, which averages out to under 60 cents per can (though prices may vary depending on your location).
While some might denigrate how light the lager is, others prefer it just for that. "Hamm's is absolutely my yard beer of choice," one Redditor stated, referring to the category of light brews typically consumed during or after outdoor chores like mowing the lawn. Another user wrote that Hamm's might be "the best light lager there is," and suggested that both its cool branding and affordability only enhance the beer.
That branding came into play in the 1950s, when the Hamm's bear made its debut. The cartoon bear, who got into all sorts of hijinks while appreciating the great natural wonders of Minnesota, appeared in both TV and print ads, and had its likeness printed on numerous pieces of what is now collectible memorabilia, like calendars and drink coasters. While the bear was discontinued after concerns that it was too appealing to children (for a company that sold alcohol, anyway), people continue to view the character the same way they drink Hamm's: with a seeming mix of nostalgia and fondness.