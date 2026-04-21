7-Eleven's Saucy Southern Tip For Elevating Its Black Bean Burger

Many of us turn to our favorite celebrity chefs or food influencers for tips and tricks on how to upgrade our meals, but hey — don't count 7-Eleven out. The convenience store giant suggested in a blog post that folks elevate their black bean burgers with barbecue sauce to create "a southern soul-food fantasy," and honestly? We see the vision.

Too often, black bean burgers get unfairly maligned for being less exciting than a beef patty — or worse, for lacking in flavor — but the truth is, they're an incredible canvas for bold ingredients. Smearing your plant-based patty with your favorite barbecue sauce is genius because the smoky sweetness perfectly complements the earthiness of the beans. Plus, since there are so many different regional varieties available, you can easily customize the flavor profile to suit your specific mood.

Craving something creamy but tangy? Look no further than Alabama white sauce, which will add a zesty kick to every bite. Kansas City style has more thick, molasses-driven sweetness, and South Carolina gold will bring a sharp, mustardy tang to the proceedings.

While 7-Eleven suggests topping your burger with crispy onions or creamy cheddar, you need not stop there. For extra crunch, consider purple slaw or even fried okra; both will provide a classic Southern snap that holds its own against the sauce. Alternatively, crushed mesquite barbecue potato chips usher in an extra hit of bold spice, and a sprinkle of crispy bacon bits? Yeah — those never fail to deliver.