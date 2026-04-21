7-Eleven's Saucy Southern Tip For Elevating Its Black Bean Burger
Many of us turn to our favorite celebrity chefs or food influencers for tips and tricks on how to upgrade our meals, but hey — don't count 7-Eleven out. The convenience store giant suggested in a blog post that folks elevate their black bean burgers with barbecue sauce to create "a southern soul-food fantasy," and honestly? We see the vision.
Too often, black bean burgers get unfairly maligned for being less exciting than a beef patty — or worse, for lacking in flavor — but the truth is, they're an incredible canvas for bold ingredients. Smearing your plant-based patty with your favorite barbecue sauce is genius because the smoky sweetness perfectly complements the earthiness of the beans. Plus, since there are so many different regional varieties available, you can easily customize the flavor profile to suit your specific mood.
Craving something creamy but tangy? Look no further than Alabama white sauce, which will add a zesty kick to every bite. Kansas City style has more thick, molasses-driven sweetness, and South Carolina gold will bring a sharp, mustardy tang to the proceedings.
While 7-Eleven suggests topping your burger with crispy onions or creamy cheddar, you need not stop there. For extra crunch, consider purple slaw or even fried okra; both will provide a classic Southern snap that holds its own against the sauce. Alternatively, crushed mesquite barbecue potato chips usher in an extra hit of bold spice, and a sprinkle of crispy bacon bits? Yeah — those never fail to deliver.
More tips for crafting the perfect black bean burger
If you're just in the market for a quick-and-easy meal, 7-Eleven's burger — which is housed on a brioche bun, made with a seasoned black bean, rice, and corn patty, and topped with American cheese — will do the job. However, if you're feeling industrious, you can make your own black bean burger at home — one that is guaranteed to truly shine with your chosen barbecue sauce pairing.
First things first: Crunch definitely elevates veggie patties, so don't hesitate to bind yours with panko. Not only will this prevent your mixture from a typical downfall — an overly mushy or crumbly texture — but you can also use the Japanese breadcrumbs to create a golden, crispy crust. Alternatively, take a page from Tabitha Brown's book and add pecans to your black bean burgers; the nuts provide a hearty, meat-like chew, and their flavor profile would marry exceptionally well with a rich, bourbon-infused barbecue sauce.
To round out the meal, ditch the fries and serve your masterpiece with smoky collard greens — you can always make them vegetarian by swapping the traditional pork with a plant-based version or a dash of smoked salt — or even something sweet, like honey butter cornbread. And if your brioche bun happens to get swapped out for the cornbread instead? Yes, please. We call that a culinary stroke of genius.