Add A Satisfying Crunch To Your Veggie Burger Patty With This Pantry Ingredient

Panko crumbs will really help when it comes to binding your patty, according to Rachel Kirk. "It really depends on the [blend] you're using!" she told Food Republic. "If you're using something with less fat," Kirk continued, "use panko crumbs to bind the burgers and give them a better, held-together texture."

Veggie burgers are notorious for crumbling under pressure (you know, right when you try to flip them). Panko breadcrumbs can be the binder you need to not only hold things together, but improve the texture at the same time.

However, you can also use them to make a crunchy panko crust. This works exceptionally well if you want to use firm tofu or a vegetable blend as the base. Form your patties, then set up two bowls: one with an egg wash (or use chickpea water as an egg substitute for a totally vegan meal) and one with the panko breadcrumbs. Alternate dunking your patties in the wash and the panko, then pan fry them for the crispiest exterior ever. Afterwards, all you have left to do is decide whether you're team pickles (the burger topping that makes or breaks a dish, according to Alton Brown) or not, serve, and enjoy!