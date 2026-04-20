The Cheapest Fast Food Chain Breakfast Sandwich Is Hardly A Meal

Picking up a fast food breakfast sandwich is a quick, convenient way to start the day, but you don't want to spend more than you have to. You'll generally find affordable options at White Castle, where its breakfast sliders cost the least, keeping in mind that prices vary by location. But because they're the same size as the chain's iconic small, square burgers, the single one you get for that low price is a pretty skimpy meal.

The most inexpensive option is the Egg and American Cheese Slider on the signature square bun, which is $1.99 at a representative location in St. Louis. The breakfast sliders, with egg, a sausage patty or hickory-smoked bacon, and American, jalapeño, or smoked cheddar cheese, are each $2.39. The Original Slider with Egg & Cheese, which has the classic burger as the meat along with onions, is the same price. All the eggs are cracked fresh and real.

One way to bulk up the breakfast is by doubling the components or adding others, but it will cost 70 cents for another egg, 20 cents for more cheese, 70 cents for bacon, and 69 cents for sausage. Another option is a combo with Hash Brown Nibblers and coffee, which is $5.67 for one slider and $8.06 for two. The Original Slider Breakfast Combo has two and small fries for $8.46 with coffee.