10 Southern Grocery Chains We're Begging To Go Nationwide

There are lots of reasons people choose a favorite grocery store. Often it's a combination of what's nearby and what has the best value and quality for the lowest cost. But value isn't just measured by the total bill. Instead, many customers are looking for businesses that add more than just discounts at the register. Things like curbside pickup, delivery, the size of the product selection, and added services, like fueling stations and pharmacies, make some supermarket options more appealing than others. That's one reason smaller markets are enticing. Area grocery chains can feel more personalized, and regionally specific products help complete that feel.

These grocery chains are primarily found between Texas and Virginia, but they make a big impact in their communities. From everyday values through in-store brands to locally sourced products, customers flock to these regional markets for great prices and a sense of familiarity — things we certainly wouldn't mind having nationwide. So, here are a few grocery chains we'd love to see expand beyond the American South.