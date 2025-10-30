FryAway: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

The crispy crunch and mouthwatering flavor of fried food make it hard to resist, but frying means you have to deal with the oil afterward, whether it's the best frying oil for homemade french fries or the top choice for frying fish without changing the flavor. Pouring it down the sink isn't good for your plumbing or for sewer systems — just Google "fatberg," and you'll see what we mean. And freezing it in a can or jar just delays disposal. Even if you filter and store it because you reuse your cooking oil, you'll eventually have to get rid of it. Entrepreneur Laura Lady created a powder that solidifies the used oil, so it can simply be tossed in the trash, and pitched her company, called FryAway, on "Shark Tank" in January 2023.

The seeds of FryAway were planted in 2017 when Lady learned about a massive 130-ton fatberg that had amassed in London's sewers. She'd never heard of them before, but as someone who loves cooking and cares about the environment, she remembered the story. When she didn't know how to dispose of the oil after frying chicken at a house with a septic tank during COVID, she decided to try to solve the problem. She was inspired by Japanese products that solidify oil, creating her own version in her kitchen.

All of the Sharks were impressed by Lady, who had an 18-year career as a marketer for big toy brands and began her presentation with an attention-getting fatberg photo. They also applauded FryAway's performance since she'd founded the business a year earlier.