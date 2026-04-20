This Fan-Favorite Kirkland Flour Is Getting Harder To Find, According To Costco Customers

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Costco has pulled the rug out from under its faithful customers quite a few times over the years. There are over a dozen sorely missed discontinued food court items, to say nothing of the limited-time stock of groceries and other household staples that have come and gone. However, some products, like Costco's 3-pound bags of Kirkland Signature Almond Flour, likely aren't discontinued, but are becoming more difficult to find, to the dismay of customers.

"I've been buying this almond flour for years ... then my local Costco stopped stocking it," one reviewer on the product page wrote, adding a frowny face to their comment. Another fan of the superfine blanched flour said they can no longer find it at their Vermont store, while a customer in Virginia Beach mirrored those sentiments. A fourth reviewer who could no longer find the gluten-free flour at their warehouse said they were able to purchase it online, though they grumbled that it was likely at a higher price than what they'd pay in-store.

Costco hasn't issued a formal statement about whether or not the almond flour is actually discontinued. Still, one possible reason for the shortage could be that Costco came across a better, less expensive supplier, and has been in the process of switching over to the new stock, an operation that could be more disruptive in stores than online.