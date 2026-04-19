The Pricey McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Addition That's More Work Than It's Worth

Sometimes, the most unlikely pairings can make a delicious meal. Take classic high-and-low combos like caviar and potato chips, or fried chicken washed down with Champagne. But that doesn't mean this formula is always a recipe for success. One such example is a viral trend that pairs a $5 Filet-O-Fish from McDonald's with sushi-grade sashimi. In our view, this combo is just an expensive mistake.

The Filet-O-Fish thrives on its simplicity. Featuring a breaded Alaska pollock fillet paired with American cheese and tartar sauce, it's already got a dedicated cult following. The trend of topping it with sashimi is all over social media, and while some swear by it, others have yet to get on board. In one Instagram reel, a commenter noted, "Just because you CAN doesn't mean you SHOULD." Unfortunately, we have to agree with them here.

There are plenty of reasons why sushi-grade sashimi and a Filet-O-Fish aren't a logical pairing. For starters, "sushi-grade" is a market term used to denote fish of high quality and freshness that is safe to eat raw. This also means that it typically fetches a high price tag. The issue here is that in a Filet-O-Fish — which is full of bold flavors from the tangy tartar sauce and the breaded filet — the subtle, delicate flavor of the sashimi gets completely lost. On top of that, the smooth texture of the sashimi gets overwhelmed by the different textural elements of the sandwich. The reason we love high-and-low pairings is that they complement each other, but in this instance, we're unable to appreciate the "high" element.