The Pricey McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Addition That's More Work Than It's Worth
Sometimes, the most unlikely pairings can make a delicious meal. Take classic high-and-low combos like caviar and potato chips, or fried chicken washed down with Champagne. But that doesn't mean this formula is always a recipe for success. One such example is a viral trend that pairs a $5 Filet-O-Fish from McDonald's with sushi-grade sashimi. In our view, this combo is just an expensive mistake.
The Filet-O-Fish thrives on its simplicity. Featuring a breaded Alaska pollock fillet paired with American cheese and tartar sauce, it's already got a dedicated cult following. The trend of topping it with sashimi is all over social media, and while some swear by it, others have yet to get on board. In one Instagram reel, a commenter noted, "Just because you CAN doesn't mean you SHOULD." Unfortunately, we have to agree with them here.
@ireneykim
this grew on me the more i ate it LOL @McDonald's I ALSO CANT FIND THE GIRL I SAW THIS FROM 🥲 if someone knows who started this please tag them #filetofish #filetofishsandwich #mcdonalds #fishsandwich #foodcombo
There are plenty of reasons why sushi-grade sashimi and a Filet-O-Fish aren't a logical pairing. For starters, "sushi-grade" is a market term used to denote fish of high quality and freshness that is safe to eat raw. This also means that it typically fetches a high price tag. The issue here is that in a Filet-O-Fish — which is full of bold flavors from the tangy tartar sauce and the breaded filet — the subtle, delicate flavor of the sashimi gets completely lost. On top of that, the smooth texture of the sashimi gets overwhelmed by the different textural elements of the sandwich. The reason we love high-and-low pairings is that they complement each other, but in this instance, we're unable to appreciate the "high" element.
There are much better ways to get more out of your sashimi
Sashimi is prized for its subtle, slightly sweet flavor, and creamy texture. This is reflected in its traditional preparation: A small amount of wasabi is placed on the sashimi, which is then lightly dipped into a light soy sauce — preferably a Japanese shoyu. That's it. The wasabi and shoyu add a hint of umami to the sashimi without overpowering your senses. It's also best eaten in a single bite, allowing diners to fully appreciate its texture and respect the chef's craftsmanship.
It's typically enjoyed on its own, with shiso leaves or shredded daikon radish eaten to cleanse the palate when trying different types of sashimi (of which there are many). If you wish to expand the flavor profile of your sashimi, there are many options superior to a Filet-O-Fish. One modern pairing you can find at sushi restaurants is a sauce made of ponzu and jalapeño. This fusion style is perfect for sashimi, with the bright, citrusy flavors of the ponzu and jalapeño uplifting the flavor profile of the dish. Unlike a Filet-O-Fish, this brings new flavors into the mix while also complementing the natural profile of the sashimi.
If you're determined to find the perfect "low" to pair with sashimi, we've also got you covered. For classic Japanese flavors, you could wrap the sashimi in nori, essentially making your own DIY hand roll that can still be enjoyed in a single bite. Another great pairing is a light, crisp Japanese rice lager like Sapporo or Asahi. The dry, mellow profiles of these beers complement rather than overpower the flavors of the sashimi, while the carbonation acts as the perfect palate cleanser between bites.