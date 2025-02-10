The Unexpected Bougie Drink Pairing Perfect For Fried Chicken
Fried chicken and a glass of Champagne? Sign me up. While this duo might initially seem contradictory, the differences between these two items are exactly what make them such an excellent pairing. Lance Knowling, executive chef of Northridge Restaurant at the Woolverton Inn, gave Food Republic the scoop on which kinds of Champagne pair best with fried chicken and why.
Chef Knowling explains that Champagne's "acidity ... helps cut through the richness," creating a delightful crescendo of balanced flavors for the palate. After all, pairing an acidic element with fried chicken enhances the dish by complementing its flavors. It's part of why using a leftover jar of pickle juice in fried chicken results in such a tantalizing meal.
When selecting the right Champagne, it's important to understand that it comes in a wide range of flavors and sweetness levels. As a general rule of thumb, Knowling recommends choosing "sweeter, aromatic Champagne options that are fruity and acidic," as they pair best with "the crispy textures of fried chicken." The sweetness also complements the salty savoriness of the dish. A blanc de blancs Champagne may be an excellent choice due to its brilliant acidity and bubbly nature.
Drink pairings for fried chicken beyond Champagne
According to Lance Knowling, if you don't like Champagne, you could pair your fried chicken with a refreshing glass of "rosé for its sweet and acidic qualities." However, while Champagne or rosé are reliable go-to choices, selecting the right complementary drink ultimately depends on the nuances and flavors of both the dish and the wine.
Let's say you're craving something like Nashville-style hot chicken. "If you like making your fried chicken spicy, I'd recommend using a sweeter variety of wine," chef Knowling recommends. This way, the two contrasting flavors balance each other out while also stimulating your taste buds. Sweet and spicy is a unique combination that's taken over the culinary scene due to its enticing and bold nature, so choosing a sparkling wine like a sweet and fruity Moscato d'Asti is an excellent, complementary choice.
In the mood for something more traditional? "A dry white wine like pinot grigio is great for a more classic version of fried chicken," chef Knowling says. Imagine a crispy buttermilk breading paired with a wine featuring bright, citrusy acidity and a light mouthfeel — enhancing every sip and bite of rich, flavorful chicken.