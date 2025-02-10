The Unexpected Bougie Drink Pairing Perfect For Fried Chicken

Fried chicken and a glass of Champagne? Sign me up. While this duo might initially seem contradictory, the differences between these two items are exactly what make them such an excellent pairing. Lance Knowling, executive chef of Northridge Restaurant at the Woolverton Inn, gave Food Republic the scoop on which kinds of Champagne pair best with fried chicken and why.

Chef Knowling explains that Champagne's "acidity ... helps cut through the richness," creating a delightful crescendo of balanced flavors for the palate. After all, pairing an acidic element with fried chicken enhances the dish by complementing its flavors. It's part of why using a leftover jar of pickle juice in fried chicken results in such a tantalizing meal.

When selecting the right Champagne, it's important to understand that it comes in a wide range of flavors and sweetness levels. As a general rule of thumb, Knowling recommends choosing "sweeter, aromatic Champagne options that are fruity and acidic," as they pair best with "the crispy textures of fried chicken." The sweetness also complements the salty savoriness of the dish. A blanc de blancs Champagne may be an excellent choice due to its brilliant acidity and bubbly nature.