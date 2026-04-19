This European Aldi Feature Trumps Anything In US Stores

Ever since the Germany-based grocery chain Aldi opened its first store in the United States in 1976, shoppers have flocked to the store for its low-priced groceries, made possible in part by high efficiency despite minimal staff. In a highly competitive market, Aldi has held its position as the sixth most popular supermarket according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index. However, there is one item that Americans can only envy from afar after seeing videos posted online from Spain and Portugal: a machine that squeezes orange juice right in the store.

That Aldi is offering these machines in Spain is no coincidence, as Spain is the leading orange producer in Europe. The machines have also been sighted in Portugal, a country that only ranks fourth among European orange producers but whose orange production has a long history and traditions — Portuguese explorers led by Vasco de Gama brought sweet oranges back from Asia at the end of the 15th century; until then, only bitter oranges had been known in Europe.

The orange juice machine at the Aldi stores has an automatic feed; all you need to do is press the tap and hold your bottle under the spigot, and then watch as oranges drop into the transparent juicer, so you can see the whole process. This self-service has not yet been spotted in other parts of Europe. In the U.K., for example, Aldi sells freshly squeezed orange juice in bottles that indicate how many fresh oranges have gone into it, but it doesn't offer DIY action.