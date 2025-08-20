The Historic Georgia Diner Championed By Guy Fieri

In 1967, Teresa Breckenridge's father bought what's become an Atlanta institution beloved by locals, out-of-towners, and Guy Fieri himself — The Silver Skillet. Though the greasy spoon diner had been open since 1956, it was Teresa Breckenridge's family who made the classic diner, which serves up to 125 pots of coffee daily, famous.

Stepping into the Silver Skillet is like stepping back in time. It was designed by Jimmy Collins, who went on to become the President of Chick-fil-A. The Silver Skillet was his first complete design of a restaurant, and it looks the same today — with only the addition of a credit card reader and the removal of a cigarette vending machine. There are still hand-painted specials menus hanging on the walls, and the same horse photos bought by the original owner for his daughter. The vintage avocado-green Naugahyde seats, shark-fin windows, and boomerang-patterned Formica tables give it that nostalgic, small-town feel that has made it a favorite for TV shows, commercials, and movies. Operated now by Teresa Breckenridge, there have been few changes to the aesthetic — or the menu.

Guy Fieri, whose love of Southern comfort foods inspired him to open his own fried chicken chain — which is our favorite fast food fried chicken chain, visited the diner again in 2025 to reminisce about the 2009 episode of "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" which featured this gem. He asked if the menu was different at all. The answer? They added meatloaf. Guy Fieri had it right when he said, "People need consistency in this world."