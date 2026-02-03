What Fruit Has The Highest Amount Of Protein?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When considering vegetarian protein sources, simple ingredients like beans, nuts, and dairy come to mind. Yet, surprisingly, even some types of fruit come with the essential macronutrient, letting you increase your daily intake in unconventional ways. Among the many fruit varieties, note that it's passion fruit that comes the most protein-packed.

Get a cup of the tart fruit, and you'll get 5.2 grams of protein. Sure, that's not quite the same density as sources like meats, fish, or legumes — a cup of firm tofu contains more than 21 grams of protein. Furthermore, to accumulate enough pulp for a cup, you'll need around a dozen raw passion fruits. Still, such a protein content is worth noting, especially with creative methods of consumption.

Knowing how to eat passion fruit doesn't entail much technique; simply cut the fruit in half and scoop out the interior. Consider then freezing the flesh for bulk consumption, or even buying already frozen Passion Fruit Bite-Sized Pieces for added convenience — frozen passion fruit is good to eat for a year. To tame some of its biting flavor and abundance of seeds, pair the fruit with soft flavors for bulk enjoyment. You can employ passion fruit for an extra protein kick in a smoothie, combining with ingredients like mango and yogurt. Alternatively, mix its tropical composition into overnight oats or utilize a cup to assemble a cheesecake. For optimal nourishment, leave the seeds in for maximum fiber content. The compound lends digestive and cardiovascular health benefits, per a 2020 study published in Nutrients.