Oscar-winning Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor was known for many things, and among them was a zest for decadent foods. Her tastes ranged from the more mundane — fried chicken was her favorite dish — to the exorbitant, like beluga caviar — a lavish seafood product once banned in the United States — and expensive vintages of Dom Pérignon. The actress enjoyed vacationing in Portofino, Italy, and spent four honeymoons out of eight marriages there, so developing a taste for Italian food was a given for the star. Her go-to pasta was a classic dish that placed tomatoes in the spotlight: spaghetti with tomato sauce.

The simple, traditional dish was one Taylor regularly ordered during her frequent stays at Splendido, a luxury hotel in Portofino where many celebrities, past and present, have retreated to relax and revel in life's finer things. While we don't know precisely what Taylor's spaghetti order consisted of in those days — was it generously sprinkled with Parmigiano Reggiano, for instance, or perhaps tossed with fresh basil? — we do know the glamorous gourmand reportedly enjoyed consuming the dish outdoors on the hotel's terrace. Taylor was also a big fan of alcoholic drinks, so it's a safe bet her classic spaghetti dish was likely paired with some form of high-end cocktail or fine wine.

Splendido still remembers its famous guest, who died in 2011. A refined spaghetti pomodoro now graces the menu at La Terrazza, one of the hotel's restaurants, in Taylor's honor. The dish features datterini tomatoes, San Marzano tomatoes, and cherry tomatoes, along with Verrigni spaghetti — the world's only pasta drawn from die molds made of gold — and basil from the city of Prà, which is the most sought-after Italian basil.